Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials drop to lowest in over 2 months

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened further on Thursday, drifting lower to their biggest spot discounts in more than two months, hurt by tepid buying interest for physical cargoes on the back of sloppy aviation demand. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 26 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Dec. 10. They were at a discount of 21 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel inched higher to $8.54 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from Wednesday's $8.14 a barrel - the weakest since December 2009, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "Jet markets are likely to remain under pressure through at least Q1 20 on a sharp fall in demand due to the coronavirus, as most major airlines extend flight cancellations to and from China until end-March," consultancy Energy Aspects said in its monthly outlook. "Flight cancellations and travel bans due to the coronavirus outbreak will chop 320,000 barrels per day off global jet fuel demand in February from our pre-virus forecasts, exacerbating jet's woes in an already oversupplied Asian market." Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which have slumped over 41% this year, posted their biggest monthly decline in a more than a decade in January as the virus epidemic prompted global airlines to suspend plethora of flights. About 80% of scheduled airline capacity to, from and within China has been cut this week, with Chinese airlines taking the biggest hit. Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would ground the equivalent of 18 planes, freeze recruitment and ask its 30,000 staff to use up annual leave as it grapples with falling demand from Asia due to the epidemic. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $10.84 barrel over Dubai crude, compared with a three-week low of $10.41 per barrel on Wednesday. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MALAYSIA BIODIESEL PROGRAMME - Malaysia expects to fully implement its B20 biodiesel programme by mid-2021, rolling out the palm biofuel blend to 3,400 petrol stations nationwide, the primary industries ministry said at the programme's launch. - The biodiesel - consisting of 20% palm oil diesel - used for the transport sector is expected to absorb an additional 534,000 tonnes of palm oil annually, the ministry said in a statement. - Malaysia also plans to start testing a B30 programme in June for biodiesel with a 30% palm oil diesel content, it said. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 0.4% to a 4-1/2-month high of 11.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 10.8 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 4.3% lower year-on-year. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday. - Crude inventories rose by 4.16 million barrels in the week to Feb. 14 to 443.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 2.5 million barrels. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.46 million-barrel draw, the data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices climbed during Asian trading hours on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as the market shifted focus to supply disruptions, while demand concerns eased following a drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicentre of the outbreak. - U.S. sanctions on Russian Rosneft's trading arm will disrupt a slice of global crude flows and may prompt refineries in Europe, India and the United States to shift purchases to other crude suppliers, traders said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.24 1.11 1.70 65.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.86 0.03 -1.59 -1.89 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.72 1.11 1.69 65.61 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.38 0.03 -2.13 -1.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.07 1.12 1.70 65.95 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.03 0.04 -3.74 -1.07 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.49 0.98 1.45 67.51 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.40 0.00 0.00 0.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 65.50 1.01 1.57 64.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 -0.05 23.81 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)