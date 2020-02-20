Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials drop to lowest in over 2 months

Energy
    SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened further on
Thursday, drifting lower to their biggest spot discounts in more than two months, hurt by tepid
buying interest for physical cargoes on the back of sloppy aviation demand.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 26 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a
level not seen since Dec. 10. They were at a discount of 21 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel inched higher to $8.54 a barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from Wednesday's $8.14 a barrel - the weakest since December
2009, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    "Jet markets are likely to remain under pressure through at least Q1 20 on a sharp fall in
demand due to the coronavirus, as most major airlines extend flight cancellations to and from
China until end-March," consultancy Energy Aspects said in its monthly outlook.
    "Flight cancellations and travel bans due to the coronavirus outbreak will chop 320,000
barrels per day off global jet fuel demand in February from our pre-virus forecasts,
exacerbating jet's woes in an already oversupplied Asian market."
    Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which have slumped over 41% this year, posted
their biggest monthly decline in a more than a decade in January as the virus epidemic prompted
global airlines to suspend plethora of flights.
    About 80% of scheduled airline capacity to, from and within China has been cut this week,
with Chinese airlines taking the biggest hit.
    Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would ground the equivalent of 18 planes,
freeze recruitment and ask its 30,000 staff to use up annual leave as it grapples with falling
demand from Asia due to the epidemic.
    Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to
$10.84 barrel over Dubai crude, compared with a three-week low of $10.41 per barrel on
Wednesday.
    Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 40 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
    
    MALAYSIA BIODIESEL PROGRAMME
    - Malaysia expects to fully implement its B20 biodiesel programme by mid-2021, rolling out
the palm biofuel blend to 3,400 petrol stations nationwide, the primary industries ministry said
at the programme's launch.
    - The biodiesel - consisting of 20% palm oil diesel - used for the transport sector is
expected to absorb an additional 534,000 tonnes of palm oil annually, the ministry said in a
statement.
    - Malaysia also plans to start testing a B30 programme in June for biodiesel with a 30% palm
oil diesel content, it said.
    
    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 0.4% to a 4-1/2-month high of 11.7 million
barrels in the week to Feb. 19, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 10.8 million barrels so far in 2020,
compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 4.3% lower year-on-year.
    
    API INVENTORY DATA
    - U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks
fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.

    - Crude inventories rose by 4.16 million barrels in the week to Feb. 14 to 443.1 million
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 2.5 million barrels.
    - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million
barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.46 million-barrel draw, the data showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices climbed during Asian trading hours on Thursday, extending gains from the
previous session, as the market shifted focus to supply disruptions, while demand concerns eased
following a drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicentre of the outbreak.
    - U.S. sanctions on Russian Rosneft's trading arm will disrupt a slice of global crude flows
and may prompt refineries in Europe, India and the United States to shift purchases to other
crude suppliers, traders said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      66.24     1.11       1.70       65.13  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -1.86     0.03      -1.59       -1.89  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     66.72     1.11       1.69       65.61  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                           -1.38     0.03      -2.13       -1.41  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     67.07     1.12       1.70       65.95  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                           -1.03     0.04      -3.74       -1.07  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    68.49     0.98       1.45       67.51  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                           0.40     0.00       0.00        0.40  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          65.50     1.01       1.57       64.49  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                          -0.26    -0.05      23.81       -0.21  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                              
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the                 
 RICs below.                                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                     
 Gasoil M1                                                                                    
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil M2                                                                                    
 Regrade M1                                                                                   
 Regrade M2                                                                                   
 Jet M1                                                                                       
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                    
 Jet M2                                                                                       
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                
 East-West M1                                                                                 
 East-West M2                                                                                 
 LGO M1                                                                                       
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                    
 LGO M2                                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                           
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
