Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials flip into premiums

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differential for jet fuel flipped to a narrow premium on Monday for the first time in more than nine months, while prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel remained in a contango structure. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 3 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, a level not seen since late February. They were at a discount of 15 cents per barrel on Friday. The jet fuel market is getting support from a gradual recovery in aviation demand, while spot availability of the fuel is limited to an extent, a trader said. Also, the market contango has "narrowed a lot," he added. The December/January time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of 28 cents per barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The prompt-month spread narrowed about 53% over the last two months. The overall market for the aviation fuel, however, is expected to remain under pressure at least until the second quarter of next year as international travel restrictions persist amid renewed surge of COVID-19 cases in several markets, market watchers said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.37 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $4.63 per barrel on Friday. CHINA'S CRUDE IMPORTS RISE IN NOVEMBER - China's November crude oil imports rose from a month earlier as customs continued to clear the backlog, although independent refiners slowed purchases as they reached their import quota limits. - China brought in 45.36 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to 11.04 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday. That compares with 42.56 million tonnes in October and was 0.8% less than the level in November 2019. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slipped on Monday as positive impact from COVID-19 vaccines and an OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts was undermined by surging coronavirus cases and heightened tensions between the United States and China. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 51.92 -1.36 -2.55 53.28 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.44 -0.19 15.20 -1.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 52.22 -1.36 -2.54 53.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.14 -0.19 20.00 -0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 52.37 -1.36 -2.53 53.73 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.99 -0.19 23.75 -0.80 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 53.14 -1.24 -2.28 54.38 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.22 -0.07 46.67 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 52.08 -0.88 -1.66 52.96 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.03 0.18 -120.00 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)