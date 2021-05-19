Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials flip to discounts

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel flipped back into discounts on Wednesday, after staying in positive territory for two weeks, as fresh waves of coronavirus infections in several regional markets weighed on aviation demand. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF plunged to a discount of 3 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 5 cents a barrel on Tuesday. A resurgence in coronavirus cases and a slow rate of vaccinations are forcing people to avoid travel and governments to keep border restrictions intact. The Asian jet fuel market, however, is expected to benefit from arbitrage shipments to the West, where aviation demand is recovering faster, they added. Refining margins for jet fuel in Singapore climbed 20 cents to $6.29 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday as feedstock crude prices fell. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 8.6% to 3.7 million barrels in the week ended May 17, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week to May 14, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for June 16-18 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on May 24 and has a same-day validity. - MRPL was also offering 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for June 23-25 loading in a tender that closes on May 24 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's newly imposed tax on $22 billion worth of annual imports of three fuels will have a wide-ranging impact on the global oil industry - hurting Venezuelan suppliers to Korean refiners, and big traders such as Vitol to smaller ones at home. - Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdog's starkest warning yet to curb fossil fuels. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.93 -2.15 -2.90 74.08 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.04 -0.14 7.37 -1.9 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.08 -2.15 -2.90 74.23 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.89 -0.14 8.00 -1.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.21 -2.19 -2.94 74.4 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.76 -0.18 11.39 -1.58 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.13 -2.05 -2.69 76.18 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.16 -0.04 -20.00 0.2 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.56 -2.12 -2.88 73.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.03 -0.08 -160.00 0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Barbara Lewis)