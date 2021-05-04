Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials flip to premiums

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel flipped into premiums for the first time this year on Tuesday, partly supported by firmer deals in the physical market, while prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel stood at its narrowest contango in more than two months. The jet fuel market in Asia is getting support from recovering aviation demand in key markets including China and Australia, but any further upside would be capped in the near term due to COVID-19 lockdowns in India, trade sources said. Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million. India's scheduled flight seat capacity dropped 6.5% in the week to Monday, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flight seats in China, however, were 0.8% higher in the week to Monday compared with the previous week, while scheduled seats in Australia were up 0.3% from last week, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 9 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, the strongest since February 2020. They were at a discount of 18 cents per barrel a day earlier. The May/June time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of 3 cents per barrel, compared with minus 6 cents on Monday. Refining margins for jet fuel were at $5.88 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, still within close sight of a more than one-year high of $6.02 per barrel touched in the previous session. INDUSTRY GROUPS URGE FULLY REOPENING U.S.-UK TRAVEL - A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market "as soon as safely possible." - In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens." SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travellers, helping to offset concerns over fuel demand in India as COVID-19 cases soar. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.73 1.43 2.06 69.3 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.95 0.01 -0.51 -1.96 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.88 1.43 2.06 69.45 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.8 0.01 -0.55 -1.81 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.09 1.43 2.05 69.66 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.59 0.01 -0.63 -1.6 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.49 1.42 2.00 71.07 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.19 0 0.00 -0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.22 1.62 2.33 69.6 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.09 0.27 -150.00 -0.18 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)