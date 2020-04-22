Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials gain, time spread narrows

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel gathered some strength on Wednesday, as the front month spread for the aviation fuel narrowed its steep contango structure. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $3.66 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's $4.06 per barrel, which was the widest discount since November 2005. The front-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore, which has remained in a contango since early February, traded at a discount of 3.54 per barrel on Wednesday. The May/June spread traded at $3.90 per barrel a day earlier. Jet fuel prices in Singapore JET-SIN which have shed more than 56% in the last one month, plunged to $14.68 per barrel on Wednesday, a level not seen since 1999. Demand for flights and jet fuel could take years to recover from the coronavirus crisis as airlines struggle to survive their worst downturn, haunted by possible changes in the habits of tourists and business travellers. China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday daily transported air passenger numbers rose 7.9% this month as of April 21 from March, but was only at 29% of the level seen a year ago. Among the various transportation fuels, jet has been hit hardest and market watchers have warned it would take years for the airline-industry demand to return to 2019 levels. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $1.24 per barrel below Dubai crude on Wednesday, compared with a minus $1.82 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content inched up to $6.56 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, up from $6.38 per barrel on Tuesday. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.72 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.82 a barrel in the previous session. BANKS TIGHTEN CREDIT ON ASIA OIL TRADERS - Banks and trading companies are scaling down activities in Asia following the oil price collapse and financial problems at three companies including major Singapore trader Hin Leong, according to nine sources familiar with the matter. - The problems are threatening commerce in Singapore, Asia's commodities trade hub, the banking and trading sources said. Billions of dollars of physical and derivative commodities change hands in the city-state in a supply chain that links financial institutions with traders and logistics companies that deliver fuel to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 21.7% to 3.6 million barrels in the week to April 20, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.1 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 78% higher than a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Crude inventories rose by 13.2 million barrels in the week to April 17 to 500 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 13.1 million barrels. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 7.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 5.6 million barrels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil slumped to less than $16 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its lowest since 1999, with the market awash with excess supply as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand for fuels. - Oil traders are struggling to find enough ships, railcars, caverns and pipelines to store fuel as more conventional storage facilities fill up amid abundant supply and plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis. Dozens of oil tanker vessels have been booked in recent days to store at least 30 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel at sea, acting as floating storage, as on-land tanks are full or already booked, according to traders and shipping data. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 20.24 -3.81 -15.84 24.05 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.92 -0.04 0.68 -5.88 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 20.31 -3.81 -15.80 24.12 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.85 -0.04 0.69 -5.81 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 21.06 -3.68 -14.87 24.74 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.09 0.10 -1.93 -5.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 23.44 -3.67 -13.54 27.11 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -2.72 0.10 -3.55 -2.82 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 14.68 -2.91 -16.54 17.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.66 0.40 -9.85 -4.06 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)