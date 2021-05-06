Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials jump to over 14-month high

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel rose further on Thursday, hitting their strongest in more than 14 months, buoyed by steady arbitrage flows to the West and pockets of domestic aviation demand in some countries. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF , which flipped into a positive territory this week for the first time since December, rose to a premium of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since February 2020. A faster easing of COVID-19 restrictions in U.S. and Europe, compared with Asia, is prompting jet fuel barrels to head towards the west, providing some relief to the regional market and also in turn boosting the market for clean product tankers, trade sources said. Global air passenger demand in March was down 67.2% compared with the levels of pre-pandemic March 2019, an improvement from a 74.9% decline in February, data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed. "The better performance was driven by gains in domestic markets, particularly China. International traffic remained largely restricted," the IATA said in a statement. Refining margins for jet fuel dipped 4 cents to $5.97 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, lingering close to a multi-month high touched earlier this week. MYSTERY AUSTRALIAN COVID-19 CASE SPURS TRAVEL BANS - Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures in Sydney as New Zealand partially suspended the pair's "travel bubble" on Thursday, amid fears an Indian variant case of COVID-19 could spur a significant outbreak. - The swift action was taken a day after a 50-year-old man became the first reported local transmission case in New South Wales state in more than a month, with the source of his infection baffling health officials. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 3.9% to a two-week high of 13.5 million barrels in the week to May 5, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.1 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 3.9% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to April 30, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slipped after earlier gains on Thursday, weighed by rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere, and despite a much sharper than expected fall in U.S. crude inventories. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.15 -0.55 -0.76 72.7 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.89 0.01 -0.53 -1.9 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.3 -0.55 -0.75 72.85 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.74 0.01 -0.57 -1.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.51 -0.55 -0.75 73.06 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.53 0.01 -0.65 -1.54 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 73.9 -0.54 -0.73 74.44 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 0.02 -12.50 -0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.64 -0.64 -0.87 73.28 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.14 0.01 7.69 0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Uttaresh.V)