Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials jump to over 14-month high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for
jet fuel rose further on Thursday, hitting their strongest in
more than 14 months, buoyed by steady arbitrage flows to the
West and pockets of domestic aviation demand in some countries.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, which flipped
into a positive territory this week for the first time since
December, rose to a premium of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes, a level not seen since February 2020.
    A faster easing of COVID-19 restrictions in U.S. and Europe,
compared with Asia, is prompting jet fuel barrels to head
towards the west, providing some relief to the regional market
and also in turn boosting the market for clean product tankers,
trade sources said.
    Global air passenger demand in March was down 67.2% compared
with the levels of pre-pandemic  March 2019, an improvement from
a 74.9% decline in February, data from the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) showed.
    "The better performance was driven by gains in domestic
markets, particularly China. International traffic remained
largely restricted," the IATA said in a statement.
    Refining margins for jet fuel dipped 4 cents to
$5.97 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on
Thursday, lingering close to a multi-month high touched earlier
this week.
    
    MYSTERY AUSTRALIAN COVID-19 CASE SPURS TRAVEL BANS
    - Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures
in Sydney as New Zealand partially suspended the pair's "travel
bubble" on Thursday, amid fears an Indian variant case of
COVID-19 could spur a significant outbreak.
    - The swift action was taken a day after a 50-year-old man
became the first reported local transmission case in New South
Wales state in more than a month, with the source of his
infection baffling health officials.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 3.9% to a
two-week high of 13.5 million barrels in the week to May 5,
according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have
averaged 14.1 million barrels so far this year, compared with an
average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 3.9% lower than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 2.9 million barrels in
the week to April 30, versus expectations for a 1.1
million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said
on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices slipped after earlier gains on Thursday,
weighed by rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere,
and despite a much sharper than expected fall in U.S. crude
inventories.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
