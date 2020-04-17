Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials linger at weakest seasonal levels

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel buyers are getting the biggest cash discounts for this time of the year in more than two decades as the spot differentials take a beating from muted aviation demand, with most flights still grounded due to travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Spot differentials for jet fuel in Singapore, which have plunged about 9% this week, are at their lowest seasonal level on record, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon that goes back to 1998. The jet cash discounts JET-SIN-DIF were at $3.50 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of $3.59 per barrel a day earlier. The global jet fuel market has been the hardest hit from the coronavirus and aviation demand could take years to recover from the crisis as airlines struggle to survive their worst downturn, haunted by possible changes in the habits of tourists and business travellers. "We expect global commercial air traffic will fall by at least 23% this year versus the levels seen in 2019, which we estimate stood around 99,700 flights per day," said Per Magnus Nysveen, head of analysis at consultancy Rystad Energy. "We now see global jet fuel demand falling by almost 31% year-on-year, or by at least 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Last year's demand for jet fuel was seen at about 7.2 million bpd. Jet fuel demand in April will be as low as 2.6 million bpd and in May 2.4 million bpd." Industry analysts as well as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have warned any form of recovery would likely not start until the fourth quarter of this year. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $1.36 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, 36 cents higher from Thursday. Meanwhile, cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content slipped 9 cents to $8.66 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF, however, narrowed their discounts to $2.84 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a $3-discount on Thursday. CHINA CRUDE OIL RUNS HIT 15-MTH LOW - China's daily crude oil throughput in March sank to a 15-month low with state refiners maintaining deep output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic erodes demand, but there are some signs of recovery as the country begins to ease virus-related curbs. - Crude runs over the period came in at 149.28 million tonnes, or about 11.98 million barrels per day (bpd), down 4.6% from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data shows. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 2.9% to 1.96 million tonnes in the week to April 16, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - Gasoil inventories increased as demand up the Rhine River dropped by 25% week-on-week, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 11.5% to 688,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Despite lower demand from the aviation sector, jet fuel imports increased to the region as traders switched tanks from diesel to jet fuel for storage, van Wageningen said. More jet fuel is expected to arrive in the region in coming weeks, he added. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were down 7.3%, while gasoil inventories were 30.2% lower. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, three gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - OPEC on Thursday again cut its forecast for 2020 global oil demand due to the "historic shock" of the new coronavirus outbreak, and said the reduction may not be the last. - Oil prices fell on Friday, giving up early gains as China's worst quarterly economic contraction on record outweighed news of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to get the American economy moving again. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 30.18 0.74 2.51 29.44 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.95 0.11 -1.82 -6.06 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.25 0.74 2.51 29.51 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.88 0.11 -1.84 -5.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 30.77 1.00 3.36 29.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.37 0.36 -6.28 -5.73 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 33.30 0.80 2.46 32.50 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -2.84 0.16 -5.33 -3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 25.14 1.20 5.01 23.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.50 0.09 -2.51 -3.59 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)