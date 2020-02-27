Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials slide, cracks continue to crumble

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel flipped into discounts on Thursday, while refining profit margins for the aviation fuel plunged further to a fresh low in more than a decade even as raw material crude prices fell. The regional jet fuel market has been taking a beating in recent weeks from crumbling aviation demand as global airlines cancelled scores of flights and passengers cancelled travel plans due to a virus epidemic. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped back into a discount of 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a premium of 17 cents per barrel on Wednesday. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped for a third consecutive session to $6.04 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a fresh low since mid-2009. They were at $7.16 per barrel in the previous session. The aviation fuel profits have slumped about 59% this year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Airlines are flying blind into a crisis of unknown severity and duration, while the outlook is worsening as new outbreaks spread fear beyond the already suspended Asian destinations - threatening more routes and broader air travel demand. Crude oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday to their lowest since January 2019 as a growing number of new coronavirus cases outside of China fuelled fears of a pandemic, which could slow the global economy and lower crude demand. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content fell to $7.79 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, down from $9.32 per barrel in the previous session. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 20 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 23 cents per barrel on Wednesday. The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil moved into contango on Thursday to trade at a discount of 6 cents a barrel. They traded at a premium of 9 cents per barrel on Wednesday. Contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product and sell it later to secure higher prices. UNIPEC SNAPS UP OVER 6 MLN BBLS OF GASOIL IN FEB - China's Unipec, an arm of Asia's top refiner Sinopec, snapped up the lion's share of gasoil cargoes traded in Singapore this month, despite weaker domestic demand amid a coronavirus epidemic, according to trade data and industry sources. - The purchases were made even though China has ramped up fuel exports in recent weeks to compensate for losses to domestic demand as it grapples with the virus outbreak, having not been able to prevent a surplus even after refining output cutbacks. - Unipec has bought the majority of these cargoes from PetroChina and Trafigura . SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks drew 2.4% to a three-week low of 11.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 26, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 10.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 6.8% lower year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 138.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of high speed diesel (HSD) - gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content - for March 17-19 loading from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on Feb. 28 and has a same-day validity. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, three jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Hontop Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the trading arm of a Shandong-based refiner, has gone into receivership, according to its business profile on the website of Singapore's accounting and corporate regulator. - Tanker charter rates have plunged more than 80% as the coronavirus outbreak slams the brakes on major economies, costing the sector hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business, a senior shipping industry official said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 56.57 -3.46 -5.76 60.03 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.01 -0.05 2.55 -1.96 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 56.84 -3.45 -5.72 60.29 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.74 -0.05 2.96 -1.69 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 57.53 -3.46 -5.67 60.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.05 -0.05 5.00 -1.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 58.78 -3.44 -5.53 62.22 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.20 -0.03 -13.04 0.23 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 56.81 -3.23 -5.38 60.04 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.07 -0.24 -141.18 0.17 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)