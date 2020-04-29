Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials slip, front-month spread widens

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Wednesday as the front-month spread widened its contango, while refining margins for the aviation fuel remained negative and lingered close to record lows as most international flights stay grounded. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $4.47 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with $4.38 per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of $3.64 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $3.20 on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed. A contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. Jet fuel is expected to take years to recover from the coronavirus crisis in terms of passenger demand. The International Air Transport Association expects a 50% decline in passenger demand for Asia-Pacific airlines this year. "The precipitous declines in global jet fuel demand will bottom out across April–May as there is little room left to fall, with flight numbers in many markets falling to below 10% of normal levels," consultancy Energy Aspects said in its April note. "The recovery in the third quarter of 2020 will likely be slow, and a return to pre-crisis levels of consumption is unlikely this year." Refining margins, also known as cracks for jet fuel were at $4.07 a barrel below Dubai crude on Wednesday, 70 cents lower than Tuesday. The cracks hit a record low of minus $4.87 per barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore rose to $4.55 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, up from $4.18 a barrel on Tuesday. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $1.91 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $1.99 a barrel on Tuesday. CHINA TO ISSUE FIRST-EVER VLSFO EXPORT QUOTAS - China is set to release its first-ever quotas to export very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) with total volumes of 10 million tonnes for this year, six industry officials with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. - The quotas, which came in the wake of Beijing's policy in January to offer tax sweeteners to boost local production of the fuel, paves the way for Chinese refiners to almost fully cover the demand from its coastal bonded marine fuel market of 12-14 million tonnes annually. - The quotas will be issued to four state-run firms - Sinopec Group, CNPC, China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and Sinochem Group - as well as private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC). FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 16% to 4.1 million barrels in the week to April 27, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.1 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks have more than doubled as compared with a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil, and distillate stocks all rose while gasoline stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 3.6 million barrels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Wednesday it is considering improving its crude oil futures delivery mechanism by allowing deliveries to fulfill contracts into storage tanks and ships held by market participants. - Oil prices gained on Wednesday after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and gasoline stocks fell and buoyed by hopes demand will improve as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 23.34 2.37 11.30 20.97 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.95 0.07 -1.39 -5.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 23.60 2.53 12.01 21.07 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.69 0.23 -4.67 -4.92 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 24.14 2.37 10.89 21.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.15 0.07 -1.66 -4.22 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 26.38 2.38 9.92 24.00 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.91 0.08 -4.02 -1.99 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 15.64 1.33 9.29 14.31 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.47 -0.09 2.05 -4.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)