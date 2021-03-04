Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials slump to over 4-month low

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped on Thursday to
their lowest in over four months, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand as
COVID-19 restrictions continue to hammer passenger traffic.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 57 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, a level not seen since Oct. 30. They were at a discount of 49 cents per barrel a day
earlier.
    Global air passenger traffic for January showed demand was down 72% compared with the
pre-COVID-19 levels of January 2019, and also a deterioration from a 69.7% year-on-year decline
in December, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.
    Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region saw January traffic slump 94.6% compared to the 2019
period, the IATA data showed.
    The jet fuel market would continue to take a beating as long as countries keep travel
restrictions, and delays in vaccinations force passengers to avoid travelling, trade sources
said.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 70 cents to $4.59
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Feb. 17. The jet
cracks have shed 12% in the last two weeks.
    The March/April time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its
contango structure by 10 cents on Thursday to trade at a discount of 40 cents per barrel,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 6.5% to a three-week low of 14.5 million
barrels in the week ended March 3, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 22% higher than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 9.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 26, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 3-million-barrel drop.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices dipped on Thursday ahead of talks between OPEC and its allies on whether to
ease production cuts and after a record jump in U.S. crude oil stocks following Texan refinery
outages.
    
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
