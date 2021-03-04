Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials slump to over 4-month low

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped on Thursday to their lowest in over four months, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand as COVID-19 restrictions continue to hammer passenger traffic. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 57 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Oct. 30. They were at a discount of 49 cents per barrel a day earlier. Global air passenger traffic for January showed demand was down 72% compared with the pre-COVID-19 levels of January 2019, and also a deterioration from a 69.7% year-on-year decline in December, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region saw January traffic slump 94.6% compared to the 2019 period, the IATA data showed. The jet fuel market would continue to take a beating as long as countries keep travel restrictions, and delays in vaccinations force passengers to avoid travelling, trade sources said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 70 cents to $4.59 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Feb. 17. The jet cracks have shed 12% in the last two weeks. The March/April time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango structure by 10 cents on Thursday to trade at a discount of 40 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 6.5% to a three-week low of 14.5 million barrels in the week ended March 3, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 22% higher than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 9.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 26, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3-million-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices dipped on Thursday ahead of talks between OPEC and its allies on whether to ease production cuts and after a record jump in U.S. crude oil stocks following Texan refinery outages. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.06 0.9 1.34 67.16 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.67 -0.01 0.60 -1.66 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 68.16 0.9 1.34 67.26 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.57 -0.01 0.64 -1.56 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.46 0.91 1.35 67.55 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.27 0 0.00 -1.27 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 69.52 0.9 1.31 68.62 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.21 -0.02 10.53 -0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 66.18 0.69 1.05 65.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.57 -0.08 16.33 -0.49 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)