Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials slump to weakest since late May

    SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel plunged on Wednesday to
their weakest level in more than three months, hurt by muted aviation demand as the number of
operating flights remain low due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 15 cents to $1.25 a barrel to Singapore
quotes on Wednesday, the most since May 26.
    "Continuing the trend of the past few weeks, the number of (global) scheduled flights
operated this week is 47% below the number operated for the same week last year," aviation data
firm OAG said in a statement.
    Scheduled flights in Japan were down 39.4% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with
a 37.7% drop in the preceding week, while India's flights fell 56% from the corresponding period
last year, compared with a 56.1% slide in the previous week, OAG data showed.
    There were marginal improvements in scheduled flights in Hong Kong and Singapore, the data
showed.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of
$1.42 a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    The weakness in jet fuel cracks have prompted regional refiners to blend the fuel into
diesel pool, but there are limitations to that, especially as gasoil supplies are also aplenty
at the moment, trade sources said.
    "If refineries increase runs due to increased/recovered gasoline and diesel demand, it is
inevitable that more jet will be exported, given limited flying activity," said Kevin Wright,
lead analyst for Asia-Pacific at data intelligence firm Kpler, which tracks oil shipments.
    "China domestic aviation seems to be normalising once more, but the rest of the world seems
somewhat behind... If refinery runs increase across Asia, then jet (fuel) will be in surplus,"
he added.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 10.3% to 3.8
million barrels in the week ended Sept. 7, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               41.00    -1.01      -2.40       42.01  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.25     0.01      -0.44       -2.26  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              41.24    -1.01      -2.39       42.25  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.01     0.01      -0.50       -2.02  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              41.53    -1.00      -2.35       42.53  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.72     0.03      -1.71       -1.75  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             42.55    -1.06      -2.43       43.61  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.70    -0.03       4.48       -0.67  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   36.50    -1.25      -3.31       37.75  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -1.25    -0.15      13.64       -1.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
