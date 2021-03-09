Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials strengthen on demand uptick

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel climbed for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by firmer buying interest in the physical market, as China and India drive a moderate rise in regional aviation demand. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 46 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $3.96 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 16 cents from a day earlier. The jet cracks linger at their lowest seasonal levels on record, but traders expect the market to find a cushion in the coming months as spring refinery turnarounds help tighten supplies and COVID-19 vaccinations boost aviation demand recovery. Global scheduled flight seat capacity this week was 45.3% lower compared with the corresponding week in 2019, with China being the only exception where seat capacity was 5.7% higher than the same week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. India was the next closest to pre-COVID-19 seat capacity at 22.6% below 2019 levels, OAG data showed. "Compared to last week, capacity is growing, with 1.4% more seats this week at a global level. This equates to 0.8 million more seats," OAG said in a statement. "Australia, China, Japan, South Africa, South Korea and the USA have all seen capacity added in the last week which is a more positive trend than we have seen in recent weeks." JET LEASING DEAL LIKELY TO RESHAPE GLOBAL AIR FINANCE - Aircraft leasing is poised for its biggest shake-up in almost a decade as its top two players, AerCap Holdings and General Electric Co's GECAS, discuss a deal to forge an industry titan with more than 2,000 jets, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. - A deal between the leasing giants would reunite estranged pillars of the collapsed leasing empire of the late Irish leasing baron Tony Ryan, which rose to dizzying heights in the 1980s only to be laid low by overexpansion in the wake of the 1991 Gulf War. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has cancelled a term tender seeking gasoil cargoes between May and December citing "unavoidable circumstances". SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Singapore's High Court on Monday approved an application to wind up collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, marking the end of what was once one of Asia's top oil traders, three sources familiar with the matter said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.41 -1.97 -2.72 72.38 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.7 0.03 -1.73 -1.73 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.51 -1.97 -2.72 72.48 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.6 0.03 -1.84 -1.63 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.86 -1.92 -2.64 72.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.25 0.08 -6.02 -1.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.87 -1.97 -2.67 73.84 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.24 0.03 -11.11 -0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 69.08 -2.08 -2.92 71.16 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 0.05 -10.87 -0.46 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)