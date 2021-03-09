Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials strengthen on demand uptick

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel climbed for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by firmer buying interest in the physical market, as
China and India drive a moderate rise in regional aviation demand.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 46 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $3.96 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, down 16 cents from a day earlier.
    The jet cracks linger at their lowest seasonal levels on record, but traders expect the
market to find a cushion in the coming months as spring refinery turnarounds help tighten
supplies and COVID-19 vaccinations boost aviation demand recovery.
    Global scheduled flight seat capacity this week was 45.3% lower compared with the
corresponding week in 2019, with China being the only exception where seat capacity was 5.7%
higher than the same week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. 
    India was the next closest to pre-COVID-19 seat capacity at 22.6% below 2019 levels, OAG
data showed.    
    "Compared to last week, capacity is growing, with 1.4% more seats this week at a global
level. This equates to 0.8 million more seats," OAG said in a statement.
    "Australia, China, Japan, South Africa, South Korea and the USA have all seen capacity added
in the last week which is a more positive trend than we have seen in recent weeks."
    
    JET LEASING DEAL LIKELY TO RESHAPE GLOBAL AIR FINANCE
    - Aircraft leasing is poised for its biggest shake-up in almost a decade as its top two
players, AerCap Holdings and General Electric Co's GECAS, discuss a deal to forge
an industry titan with more than 2,000 jets, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

    - A deal between the leasing giants would reunite estranged pillars of the collapsed leasing
empire of the late Irish leasing baron Tony Ryan, which rose to dizzying heights in the 1980s
only to be laid low by overexpansion in the wake of the 1991 Gulf War.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has cancelled a term tender seeking gasoil
cargoes between May and December citing "unavoidable circumstances".

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Singapore's High Court on Monday approved an application to wind up collapsed oil trading
firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, marking the end of what was once one of Asia's top oil traders,
three sources familiar with the matter said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                70.41    -1.97      -2.72        72.38  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.7     0.03      -1.73        -1.73  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               70.51    -1.97      -2.72        72.48  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.6     0.03      -1.84        -1.63  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               70.86    -1.92      -2.64        72.78  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.25     0.08      -6.02        -1.33  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              71.87    -1.97      -2.67        73.84  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.24     0.03     -11.11        -0.27  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    69.08    -2.08      -2.92        71.16  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.41     0.05     -10.87        -0.46  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                     
 please double click the RICs below.                                      
 Brent M1                                                                                 
 Gasoil M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                             
 Gasoil M2                                                                                
 Regrade M1                                                                               
 Regrade M2                                                                               
 Jet M1                                                                                   
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                
 Jet M2                                                                                   
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                            
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                            
 East-West M1                                                                             
 East-West M2                                                                             
 LGO M1                                                                                   
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                
 LGO M2                                                                                   
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up