Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials weaken further

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash discounts widened on Thursday as traders were concerned that aviation demand would struggle as countries remain at different stages in terms of COVID-19 vaccination, which will delay resumption of international flights. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 24 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the widest so far this week. They were at a discount of 18 cents per barrel a day earlier. With vaccination drives underway, jet fuel demand might pick up slowly but it would be restricted only to essential travelling and would likely take up to the second half of this year for any substantial recovery, market watchers said. "Jet fuel demand won't be big like pre-COVID levels anytime soon. We can expect the market to get busier in the third and fourth quarters, depending upon improvements in the virus situation," a Singapore-based broker source said. "This year could be very similar to last year. In 2020, Q1-Q2 was busy, while the second half of 2021 can be better, but may not be as hot as last year's first half in terms of the freight market," he added. Refining profit margins for jet fuel dipped 12 cents to $4.04 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 4.2% to a three-week high of 15.2 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 40.1% higher than a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 816,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 15, compared to expectations for a build of 1.2 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil slipped on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories that reignited pandemic-led demand concerns, but stimulus hopes in the United States capped the downturn in prices. - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally revoked the permit needed to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline (KXL), dashing Ottawa's hopes of salvaging the $8 billion project that the struggling Canadian crude sector has long supported. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)