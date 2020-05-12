Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts narrow, cracks drop

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel narrowed on Tuesday amid a slight uptick in buying interest in the physical market, but refining margins for the aviation fuel lingered in a negative territory as majority of flights remained grounded due to the coronavirus restrictions. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.12 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since March 24. They were at a discount of $2.28 a barrel on Monday. Refining margins or crack spreads for jet fuel slipped to a discount of $2.26 a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, compared with minus $1.13 a barrel on Monday. The jet fuel market is expected to remain subdued through the current quarter due to extended lockdowns and border restrictions to curb the virus epidemic, but it might get some support starting the third quarter as containment measures ease, trade sources said. Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair on Tuesday confirmed it will return to 40% of its planned flight schedule from July 1. This comes after Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it will offer flights from Melbourne to London from May 15. The regional aviation market, however, would likely take years to recover to 2019 levels as the coronavirus crisis is expected to hurt passenger demand for a prolonged period of time, according to market watchers. The International Air Transport Association said in April it expects a 50% decline in passenger demand for Asia-Pacific airlines in 2020, compared with last year. The May/June time spread for jet fuel in Singapore narrowed its contango structure to trade at a discount of $2.30 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with minus $2.75 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at $4.13 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, down from $4.37 per barrel a day earlier. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $1.35 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with $1.22 per barrel on Monday. SINGAPORE OIL TRADER ZENROCK OWES MORE THAN $600 MLN - Singapore-based ZenRock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd, hit by tumbling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, owes more than $600 million to creditors, the company said in a court filing seen by Reuters on Monday. - In the application for "moratorium relief", a form of bankruptcy protection, filed last Wednesday, the company said it owed at least six banks a total of $166.1 million and had outstanding balances of about $449 million in total with at least 10 unsecured creditors. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Singaporean shipping firm Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, a unit of troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, has applied to be placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. - Oil futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June in a bid to help drain the glut in the global market that has built up as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 29.67 -0.73 -2.40 30.40 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.51 -0.09 2.04 -4.42 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.16 -0.73 -2.36 30.89 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.02 -0.09 2.29 -3.93 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 30.37 -0.63 -2.03 31.00 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.81 0.01 -0.26 -3.82 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 32.83 -0.77 -2.29 33.60 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.35 -0.13 10.66 -1.22 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 25.12 -1.05 -4.01 26.17 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.12 0.16 -7.02 -2.28 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)