Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts narrow, cracks gain further

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash differentials firmed for a third straight session on Wednesday amid active buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed to a multi-month high as run cuts at some regional refineries have helped tighten supplies. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 36 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since July 28. They were at a discount of 45 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose by 30 cents to $2.45 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since July 21. "The jet cracks have been well supported (recently) due to the ongoing run cuts from Asian refiners, excluding China," a Singapore-based trader said. Kerosene demand from Japan, which uses the fuel for winter heating, was another factor currently supporting the cracks, trade sources said. Jet fuel and kerosene belong to the same grade of oil products, with jet refining margins determining the profitability of both. The regrade, the price spread between jet and gasoil, for December stood at a discount of 52 cents a barrel on Wednesday, compared with minus $1 on Tuesday. The regrade has improved about 42% so far this week. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone climbed 26.1% to 5.4 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 2, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.97 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 577,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 30, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.7 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. INDIA FUEL EXPORTS - India's diesel exports fell 4.3% to 2.67 million tonnes in September from 2.79 million tonnes in August, government data showed on Tuesday. The September exports were about 20% lower year on year, the data showed. - The country exported about 270,000 tonnes of jet fuel in September, compared with 140,000 tonnes in August and 720,000 tonnes in September 2019, data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 41.67 0.17 0.41 41.50 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.46 0.03 -2.01 -1.49 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 41.97 0.17 0.41 41.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.16 0.03 -2.52 -1.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.17 0.17 0.40 42.00 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.96 0.03 -3.03 -0.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 42.78 0.16 0.38 42.62 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.35 0.03 -7.89 -0.38 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.49 0.69 1.69 40.80 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.36 0.09 -20.00 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)