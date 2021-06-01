Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts narrow, cracks strengthen

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel narrowed on Tuesday, while refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed amid expectations for summer travel demand in Western countries. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 19 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 26 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose to $6.30 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with a more than one-month low of $5.05 touched in the previous session. Although arbitrage shipments to the West is partly helping the Asian spot market, analysts believe the regional demand recovery, outside of China, would likely remain sloppy into the next year due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases and lower vaccination rates. The Philippines extended a ban on inbound travel from countries including India, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates until June 15, while Vietnam said it will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday. LOOPHOLE ALLOWS CHINA FIRMS TO MISUSE GREEN FINANCING - Loopholes in China's green financing rules could allow big state-owned firms to use proceeds from "carbon-neutral bonds" to fund day-to-day operations including coal-fired power plants, according to research published on Tuesday. - The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) examined the first batch of yuan-denominated carbon-neutral bonds issued this year by giant state-owned energy corporations such as China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and the China Huaneng Group. It said 30% of proceeds from the bonds were to be allocated to the working capital of the issuers. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Qatar Petroleum (QP) has hired international banks for a multi-billion dollar debut public bond sale by the end of June, two sources said, as lower oil and gas prices prompt Gulf energy firms to raise cash. - OPEC+ is likely to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing oil supply curbs at a meeting on Tuesday, three OPEC sources said, as producers balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.91 0.89 1.22 73.02 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.61 -0.2 8.30 -2.41 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.12 0.89 1.22 73.23 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.4 -0.2 9.09 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.23 0.89 1.21 73.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.29 -0.2 9.57 -2.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.53 1.07 1.42 75.46 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.01 -0.02 -66.67 0.03 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.97 1.25 1.72 72.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.19 0.07 -26.92 -0.26 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)