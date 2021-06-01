Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts narrow, cracks strengthen

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel narrowed on Tuesday, while
refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed amid expectations for summer travel demand in
Western countries.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 19 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 26 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose to $6.30 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with a more than one-month low of $5.05
touched in the previous session.
    Although arbitrage shipments to the West is partly helping the Asian spot market, analysts
believe the regional demand recovery, outside of China, would likely remain sloppy into the next
year due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases and lower vaccination rates.
    The Philippines extended a ban on inbound travel from countries including India, Pakistan,
and the United Arab Emirates until June 15, while Vietnam said it will suspend incoming
international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday.
    
    LOOPHOLE ALLOWS CHINA FIRMS TO MISUSE GREEN FINANCING
    - Loopholes in China's green financing rules could allow big state-owned firms to use
proceeds from "carbon-neutral bonds" to fund day-to-day operations including coal-fired power
plants, according to research published on Tuesday.
    - The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) examined the first batch
of yuan-denominated carbon-neutral bonds issued this year by giant state-owned energy
corporations such as China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and the China Huaneng Group. It
said 30% of proceeds from the bonds were to be allocated to the working capital of the issuers.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Qatar Petroleum (QP) has hired international banks for a multi-billion dollar debut public
bond sale by the end of June, two sources said, as lower oil and gas prices prompt Gulf energy
firms to raise cash.
    - OPEC+ is likely to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing oil supply curbs at a
meeting on Tuesday, three OPEC sources said, as producers balance expectations of a recovery in
demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                73.91     0.89       1.22       73.02  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.61     -0.2       8.30       -2.41  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               74.12     0.89       1.22       73.23  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -2.4     -0.2       9.09        -2.2  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               74.23     0.89       1.21       73.34  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.29     -0.2       9.57       -2.09  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              76.53     1.07       1.42       75.46  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.01    -0.02     -66.67        0.03  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    73.97     1.25       1.72       72.72  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.19     0.07     -26.92       -0.26  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                    
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up