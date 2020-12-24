Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts narrow, refining margins gain

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel inched higher on
Thursday while refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed for a second consecutive session,
buoyed by a steady increase in the number of scheduled flights in the region.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by 2 cents to 11 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since Dec. 8.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose 17 cents to $4.71 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday. The cracks have gained 48% in the last
month.
    The jet fuel market has been gradually improving in recent weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic
brought air travel to a virtual halt this year, and market watchers believe passenger traffic
would be steadily on the rise as vaccine roll-outs spur more international flights in 2021.

    The Jan/Feb time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore slimmed its
contango structure by 2 cents on Thursday to trade at a discount of 22 cents per barrel,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 2.5% to 15.1 million barrels in the week
to Dec. 23, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.8 million barrels in
2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 43.9% higher from a year ago.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, versus
expectations for a 904,000-barrel drop, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed
on Wednesday.
    
    CHINA NOVEMBER FUEL EXPORTS
    - China's diesel exports in November fell 13.2% year-on-year to 1.92 million tonnes, which
was also down from 2.17 million tonnes in October, data from General Administration of Customs
showed.
    - The country's jet fuel exports edged higher month-on-month to 460,000 tonnes, thanks to a
slight recovery in international flights and steady demand for domestic travel, though the
volume was still 71.5% lower than a year earlier, customs data showed.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil climbed for a second day on Thursday in light holiday trade as a drawdown in U.S.
stockpiles of crude and gasoline raised demand hopes, while hints of an imminent Brexit deal
raised investors' risk appetite.
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               56.15     1.85       3.41       54.30  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.45     0.01      -0.68       -1.46  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              56.25     1.85       3.40       54.40  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.35     0.01      -0.74       -1.36  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              56.35     1.85       3.39       54.50  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.25     0.01      -0.79       -1.26  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             57.58     1.85       3.32       55.73  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.02     0.01     -33.33       -0.03  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   55.79     1.97       3.66       53.82  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.11     0.02     -15.38       -0.13  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
