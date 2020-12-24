Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts narrow, refining margins gain

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel inched higher on Thursday while refining margins for the aviation fuel climbed for a second consecutive session, buoyed by a steady increase in the number of scheduled flights in the region. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by 2 cents to 11 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since Dec. 8. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose 17 cents to $4.71 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday. The cracks have gained 48% in the last month. The jet fuel market has been gradually improving in recent weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic brought air travel to a virtual halt this year, and market watchers believe passenger traffic would be steadily on the rise as vaccine roll-outs spur more international flights in 2021. The Jan/Feb time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore slimmed its contango structure by 2 cents on Thursday to trade at a discount of 22 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 2.5% to 15.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 23, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.8 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 43.9% higher from a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, versus expectations for a 904,000-barrel drop, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. CHINA NOVEMBER FUEL EXPORTS - China's diesel exports in November fell 13.2% year-on-year to 1.92 million tonnes, which was also down from 2.17 million tonnes in October, data from General Administration of Customs showed. - The country's jet fuel exports edged higher month-on-month to 460,000 tonnes, thanks to a slight recovery in international flights and steady demand for domestic travel, though the volume was still 71.5% lower than a year earlier, customs data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil climbed for a second day on Thursday in light holiday trade as a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles of crude and gasoline raised demand hopes, while hints of an imminent Brexit deal raised investors' risk appetite. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 56.15 1.85 3.41 54.30 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.45 0.01 -0.68 -1.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 56.25 1.85 3.40 54.40 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.35 0.01 -0.74 -1.36 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 56.35 1.85 3.39 54.50 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.25 0.01 -0.79 -1.26 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.58 1.85 3.32 55.73 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 0.01 -33.33 -0.03 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.79 1.97 3.66 53.82 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.11 0.02 -15.38 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)