Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen amid lacklustre demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian cash differentials for jet fuel dipped to their lowest in more than a month on Tuesday, hurt by muted demand for physical cargoes, while renewed travel restrictions in several countries continue to dampen prospects of a recovery in aviation passenger demand. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, the widest since Nov. 26. They were at a discount of 26 cents per barrel a day earlier. With a majority of international flights still grounded and countries such as Vietnam limiting inbound flights ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, which typically boosts aviation demand in the region, the jet fuel market is expected to see a slower recovery, market watchers said. The aviation market in the region, however, is getting some support from improving air cargo demand, and airlines are also expected to play a vital role in the mass vaccine rollout in coming days. Indian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose to $4.13 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, up from $3.48 a barrel on Monday. INDONESIA'S AVIATION SAFETY UNDER FRESH SPOTLIGHT - Indonesia's poor air safety record is again in the spotlight after a Sriwijaya Air jet carrying 62 people crashed into the Java Sea minutes after take-off on Saturday, marking the country's third major airline crash in just over six years. - Starting with just one plane in 2003, Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air has become the country's No.3 airline group, aided by its strategy of acquiring old planes at cheap prices and serving routes neglected by competitors. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Tuesday and stayed close to an 11-month high, as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in U.S. inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.32 0.95 1.63 58.37 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.52 -0.01 0.66 -1.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.42 0.95 1.62 58.47 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.42 -0.01 0.71 -1.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.52 0.95 1.62 58.57 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.32 -0.01 0.76 -1.31 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.63 0.95 1.59 59.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.21 -0.01 5.00 -0.2 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 59.01 1.08 1.86 57.93 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.28 -0.02 7.69 -0.26 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)