Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen amid muted demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened for a second
consecutive session on Friday amid muted buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining
margins for the aviation fuel remained unchanged despite weaker feedstock crude prices.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 48 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Friday, while the July/August time spread stayed in a contango structure to trade at minus 35
cents per barrel.
    The jet fuel cracks are currently 53% lower compared with their 10-year seasonal average for
this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    A steep resurgence of COVID-19 infections in several Asian countries, amid worries of a
highly-infectious Delta variant, would prolong border restrictions and continue to dent jet fuel
demand, trade sources said.
    South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases have hit the highest in nearly six months,
while Thailand posted a third straight day of record coronavirus deaths as authorities struggle
to tackle the country's latest wave of infections.
    A majority of long-haul international flights in Asia remain grounded, and traders said the
regional aviation sector would remain subdued well into 2022.
    
    AUSTRALIA TO SLASH ARRIVALS FROM OVERSEAS
    - Australia will halve the number of arrivals from overseas as its coronavirus hotel
quarantine system creaks under pressure from outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta
variant, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.
    - The new restrictions on travel come as Australia fights outbreaks of the Delta variant
simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are
currently under strict orders to stay at home.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 5.5% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended July 1, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 5.9% this week to 1.1 million tonnes.
    
    TENDERS
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of
10ppm gasoil for July 25-27 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on July 6
and has a same-day validity.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades 
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices edged lower on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed their output policy
meeting, with sources saying the United Arab Emirates had balked at plans to return 2 million
barrels per day (bpd) to the market in the second half of the year.

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
