Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen amid muted demand

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened for a second consecutive session on Friday amid muted buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the aviation fuel remained unchanged despite weaker feedstock crude prices. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 48 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, while the July/August time spread stayed in a contango structure to trade at minus 35 cents per barrel. The jet fuel cracks are currently 53% lower compared with their 10-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. A steep resurgence of COVID-19 infections in several Asian countries, amid worries of a highly-infectious Delta variant, would prolong border restrictions and continue to dent jet fuel demand, trade sources said. South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases have hit the highest in nearly six months, while Thailand posted a third straight day of record coronavirus deaths as authorities struggle to tackle the country's latest wave of infections. A majority of long-haul international flights in Asia remain grounded, and traders said the regional aviation sector would remain subdued well into 2022. AUSTRALIA TO SLASH ARRIVALS FROM OVERSEAS - Australia will halve the number of arrivals from overseas as its coronavirus hotel quarantine system creaks under pressure from outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta variant, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. - The new restrictions on travel come as Australia fights outbreaks of the Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 5.5% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended July 1, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 5.9% this week to 1.1 million tonnes. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for July 25-27 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on July 6 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices edged lower on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed their output policy meeting, with sources saying the United Arab Emirates had balked at plans to return 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market in the second half of the year. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.66 0.17 0.22 78.49 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 0.05 -2.14 -2.34 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.76 0.17 0.22 78.59 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 0.05 -2.23 -2.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.97 0.17 0.22 78.8 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.98 0.05 -2.46 -2.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.85 0.14 0.17 80.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.09 0.02 -18.18 -0.11 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.8 0.01 0.01 77.79 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.48 -0.02 4.35 -0.46 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)