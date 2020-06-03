Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen amid tepid demand

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Wednesday amid subdued activity in the physical market, while the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel deepened its contango structure. Run cuts and planned turnarounds at regional refineries have helped contain excess supplies in the market, but traders remain concerned that it would take years for aviation demand to return to pre-pandemic levels even as some domestic flights have resumed operations. Among refined products, jet fuel is expected to recover the slowest as cross-border travel restrictions are mostly still in place, market watchers said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 25 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with 24 cents a day earlier. The June/July time spread widened by 8 cents to trade at a discount of 40 cents a barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining margins for jet fuel, which averaged at a discount of $1.15 a barrel to Dubai crude over April-May, were at 60 cents a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed. Refining margins for 10ppm gasoil dropped to $3.92 per barrel over Dubai crude, while cash discounts for the grade GO10-SIN-DIF were at 35 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 2.2% to a record 5.997 million barrels in the week to June 1, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.7 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to May 29, compared with expectations for an increase of 2.7 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - China's oil demand has recovered to more than 90% of the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck early this year, a surprisingly robust rebound that could be mirrored elsewhere in the third quarter as more countries emerge from lockdowns. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 41.14 0.75 1.86 40.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.53 -0.02 0.80 -2.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 42.04 0.75 1.82 41.29 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.63 -0.02 1.24 -1.61 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.88 0.87 2.07 42.01 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.79 0.10 -11.24 -0.89 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.03 0.89 2.06 43.14 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.35 0.11 45.83 0.24 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.79 1.00 2.58 38.79 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 -0.01 4.17 -0.24 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)