Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen as passenger demand struggles

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel widened their discounts on Wednesday, hurt by weaker buying interest in the physical market as regional aviation demand took a hit from renewed COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in several countries. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 21 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a 2-cent discount a day earlier. Scheduled flights operating globally were 46.1% lower in the week to Monday, a slight deterioration from 45.8% a week earlier, according to aviation data firm OAG. Flights in Japan were down 35.2% year-on-year in the week to Dec. 7, compared with a 33.4% drop in the preceding week, while flights in South Korea were 48.3% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 43.9% drop in the previous week. Refining profit margins for jet fuel dipped 4 cents to $4.90 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Recovery of air passenger demand continued to be "disappointingly slow" in October, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday. - Global air passenger traffic for October showed demand was down 70.6% from a year earlier, only a slight improvement from a 72.2% annual decline recorded in September, the IATA said. - "Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and governments' continued reliance on heavy-handed quarantines resulted in another catastrophic month for air travel demand," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "While the pace of recovery is faster in some regions than others, the overall picture for international travel is grim." - October passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines dived 95.6% compared with a year-earlier period, unchanged from September, according to IATA data. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone climbed 12.8% to 6.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 7, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 4, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 53.63 1.07 2.04 52.56 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.39 0.03 -2.11 -1.42 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 53.93 1.07 2.02 52.86 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.09 0.03 -2.68 -1.12 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 54.08 1.07 2.02 53.01 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.94 0.03 -3.09 -0.97 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 54.93 1.08 2.01 53.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.09 0.04 -30.77 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 53.15 0.52 0.99 52.63 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.21 -0.19 950.00 -0.02 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)