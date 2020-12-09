Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen as passenger demand struggles

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel widened their discounts
on Wednesday, hurt by weaker buying interest in the physical market as regional aviation demand
took a hit from renewed COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in several countries.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 21 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on Wednesday, compared with a 2-cent discount a day earlier.
    Scheduled flights operating globally were 46.1% lower in the week to Monday, a slight
deterioration from 45.8% a week earlier, according to aviation data firm OAG. 
    Flights in Japan were down 35.2% year-on-year in the week to Dec. 7, compared with a 33.4%
drop in the preceding week, while flights in South Korea were 48.3% lesser from the
corresponding period last year, as against a 43.9% drop in the previous week.
    Refining profit margins for jet fuel dipped 4 cents to $4.90 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    
    AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA
    - Recovery of air passenger demand continued to be "disappointingly slow" in October, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
    - Global air passenger traffic for October showed demand was down 70.6% from a year earlier,
only a slight improvement from a 72.2% annual decline recorded in September, the IATA said.
    - "Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and governments' continued reliance on heavy-handed
quarantines resulted in another catastrophic month for air travel demand," Alexandre de Juniac,
IATA's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
    "While the pace of recovery is faster in some regions than others, the overall picture for
international travel is grim." 
    - October passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines dived 95.6% compared with a
year-earlier period, unchanged from September, according to IATA data.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone climbed 12.8% to 6.1
million barrels in the week ended Dec. 7, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 4, compared
with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday..
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS   
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                53.63     1.07       2.04       52.56  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.39     0.03      -2.11       -1.42  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               53.93     1.07       2.02       52.86  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.09     0.03      -2.68       -1.12  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               54.08     1.07       2.02       53.01  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.94     0.03      -3.09       -0.97  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              54.93     1.08       2.01       53.85  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.09     0.04     -30.77       -0.13  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    53.15     0.52       0.99       52.63  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.21    -0.19     950.00       -0.02  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up