Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen, cracks drop

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Tuesday, hurt by persistent weakness in buying interest for physical cargoes. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 19 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 2 cents per barrel on Monday. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $6.78 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, down from $7.55 per barrel a day earlier. The already-battered jet fuel refining profits may come under further pressure in coming months as global airlines suspend more flights and more passengers cancel travel plans due to the widening spread of the coronavirus. The Asian jet fuel market has suffered unprecedented losses this year due to the virus, which has caused dozens of airlines to suspend scores of flights, affecting the travel plans of millions of people. The resulting drop in fuel demand had knocked Singapore jet fuel prices more than 30% lower by the end of February from the start of 2020, and caused Singapore cracks to collapse by over 50% in the first two month of this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content weakened to $8.96 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with $9.61 per barrel on Monday. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 24 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, down from 31 cents per barrel in the previous session. CHINA OIL REFINING PROFITS PLUNGE IN 2019 - Profit margins in China's crude oil refining sector plunged 42% in 2019 from a year earlier, the steepest fall in 5 years, an industry body said on Tuesday, warning that overcapacity is a growing problem. - Some small- and medium-sized refineries were also likely face financial pressure from a fall in sales and a rise in inventory amid the coronavirus outbreak, the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) said, but the impact would be mainly felt in the first quarter. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday on expectations that central banks are likely to enact financial stimulus to offset the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week. - OPEC ministers are beginning to arrive to Vienna on Tuesday as the group debates whether to further reduce oil production to tackle deteriorating demand from the global spread of the new coronavirus. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.10 0.62 1.06 58.48 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.92 -0.02 1.05 -1.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.37 0.62 1.06 58.75 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.65 -0.02 1.23 -1.63 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 60.06 0.62 1.04 59.44 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.96 -0.02 2.13 -0.94 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 61.26 0.57 0.94 60.69 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.24 -0.07 -22.58 0.31 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.27 0.27 0.47 58.00 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.19 -0.17 850.00 -0.02 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)