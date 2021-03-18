Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen, cracks linger near multi-week low

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday, hurt by muted buying interest in the physical market as aviation demand recovers much slower than anticipated. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 42 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 32 cents per barrel on Wednesday. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel inched up 14 cents to $3.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The cracks hit their weakest since Jan. 25 on Wednesday. Although air freight demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels and passenger traffic has firmed on some domestic routes in recent weeks, ongoing international border restrictions have still kept a majority of long-haul flights grounded across the globe. The front-month time-spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore remained in a contango structure to trade at minus 38 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. HIGH PUMP PRICES TO HURT ECONOMIC RECOVERY - With oil prices surging as producers curb supply, fuel prices in many countries have hit multi-year and even all-time highs despite the pandemic knocking demand by millions of barrels per day. The high prices at the pump could hamper a slow and fragile economic recovery as they contribute to inflation and strip consumers of cash to spend, especially in developing countries where the impact of the pandemic remains acute. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 3% to an over seven-month low of 13.9 million barrels in the week ended March 17, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.6 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 13% higher than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 255,000 barrels in the week to March 12, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4 million-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - An extended surge in oil prices is unlikely as the world rebounds from the pandemic given ample supply but changes are seen in demand and gasoline may have peaked, the International Energy Agency said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.15 -1.34 -1.90 70.49 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 -0.02 1.27 -1.58 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.32 -1.34 -1.90 70.66 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 -0.02 1.42 -1.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.65 -1.34 -1.89 70.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.1 -0.02 1.85 -1.08 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 70.56 -1.33 -1.85 71.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.19 -0.01 5.56 -0.18 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 67.58 -1.51 -2.19 69.09 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.42 -0.1 31.25 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)