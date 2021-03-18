Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen, cracks linger near multi-week low

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday, hurt
by muted buying interest in the physical market as aviation demand recovers much slower than
anticipated.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 42 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Thursday, compared with a discount of 32 cents per barrel on Wednesday.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel inched up 14 cents
to $3.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The cracks hit their weakest
since Jan. 25 on Wednesday. 
    Although air freight demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels and passenger traffic has
firmed on some domestic routes in recent weeks, ongoing international border restrictions have
still kept a majority of long-haul flights grounded across the globe.
    The front-month time-spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore remained in a
contango structure to trade at minus 38 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
    
    HIGH PUMP PRICES TO HURT ECONOMIC RECOVERY
    - With oil prices surging as producers curb supply, fuel prices in many countries have hit
multi-year and even all-time highs despite the pandemic knocking demand by millions of barrels
per day.
    The high prices at the pump could hamper a slow and fragile economic recovery as they
contribute to inflation and strip consumers of cash to spend, especially in developing countries
where the impact of the pandemic remains acute.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 3% to an over seven-month low of 13.9
million barrels in the week ended March 17, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.6 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 13% higher than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 255,000 barrels in the week to March 12, the Energy
Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
3.4 million-barrel drop.
            
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - An extended surge in oil prices is unlikely as the world rebounds from the pandemic given
ample supply but changes are seen in demand and gasoline may have peaked, the International
Energy Agency said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                     69.15    -1.34      -1.90       70.49  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -1.6    -0.02       1.27       -1.58  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                    69.32    -1.34      -1.90       70.66  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                          -1.43    -0.02       1.42       -1.41  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                    69.65    -1.34      -1.89       70.99  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                           -1.1    -0.02       1.85       -1.08  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                   70.56    -1.33      -1.85       71.89  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                         -0.19    -0.01       5.56       -0.18  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                         67.58    -1.51      -2.19       69.09  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                         -0.42     -0.1      31.25       -0.32  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                              
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                                  
 double click the RICs below.                                                 
 Brent M1                                                                                     
 Gasoil M1                                                                                    
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil M2                                                                                    
 Regrade M1                                                                                   
 Regrade M2                                                                                   
 Jet M1                                                                                       
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                    
 Jet M2                                                                                       
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks                                                                   
 M1                                                                           
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks                                                                   
 M2                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                
 East-West M1                                                                                 
 East-West M2                                                                                 
 LGO M1                                                                                       
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                    
 LGO M2                                                                                       
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                           
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
