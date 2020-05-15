Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen, cracks post weekly rise

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Friday, amid weak demand from the aviation sector due to the coronavirus outbreak, while refining margins posted their first weekly gain in a month as refinery run cuts helped check supplies in the region. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of $1.99 a barrel on Thursday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of 50 cents a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with minus $2.22 per barrel on Thursday. Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have climbed 89% in the week ended Friday, the first weekly gain since April 17. "I think jet fuel (in Asia) has already bottomed ... but it's more supply driven than demand," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. "The refinery turnarounds, extensions of some turnaround schedules, run cuts at some refineries -- all these are helping to remove excess supply from the market," she added. Air passenger demand will likely not firm as long as coronavirus-quarantine periods are in place for travellers even after countries have reopened their borders, market watchers said. The May/June time spread for jet fuel in Singapore narrowed its contango structure on Friday by 30 cents to trade at a discount of $2 per barrel. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $3.45 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, compared with $3.13 per barrel a day earlier. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to $1.17 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, as against $1.33 per barrel on Thursday. CHINA CRUDE OIL RUNS REBOUND IN APRIL - China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in April from a 15-month low in March as refiners cranked up operations to meet renewed fuel demand after lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak were eased. The country processed a total of 53.85 million tonnes of crude oil last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, equivalent to about 13.1 million barrels per day (bpd). That was some 11% higher than 11.78 million bpd in March. GLOBAL OIL REFINING COULD REBOUND IN JUNE -IEA - Global oil refining production could start rebounding in June, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, but refiners' margins may be squeezed due to rising crude prices as producers slashed output much faster than expected. - In recent days, several OPEC nations including Saudi Arabia said they will cut output more than originally pledged. Producers in the United States and Canada have cut production by 1.7 million bpd, much faster than expected. - The tight supply has hit refining margins in the United States and Europe. U.S. diesel margins HOc1-CLc1 are currently less than $11 a barrel, lowest seasonally over the last decade, while European diesel margins LGOc1-LCOc1 are below $5 a barrel, lowest since mid-2009. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 3% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to May 14, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 7.7% to 769,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were up 2%, while gasoil inventories were 8% lower. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Friday, touching more than one-month highs amid signs that demand for crude was picking up with China reporting increased refinery runs, and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front. - China's top energy producers will grow their natural gas output this year by twice as much as in the previous oil rout even as they slash spending due to collapsing oil prices, company officials and analysts said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 32.01 2.30 7.74 29.71 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.32 0.19 -4.21 -4.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 32.65 2.28 7.51 30.37 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.69 0.16 -4.16 -3.85 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 32.76 2.33 7.66 30.43 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.57 0.22 -5.80 -3.79 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 35.17 2.28 6.93 32.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.17 0.16 -12.03 -1.33 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 29.87 3.46 13.10 26.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.20 -0.21 10.55 -1.99 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)