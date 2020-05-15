Credit RSS
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen, cracks post weekly rise

    SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Friday, amid
weak demand from the aviation sector due to the coronavirus outbreak, while refining margins
posted their first weekly gain in a month as refinery run cuts helped check supplies in the
region.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Friday, compared with a discount of $1.99 a barrel on Thursday.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of 50
cents a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with minus $2.22 per barrel
on Thursday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have climbed 89% in the week ended Friday, the
first weekly gain since April 17.
    "I think jet fuel (in Asia) has already bottomed ... but it's more supply driven than
demand," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said.
    "The refinery turnarounds, extensions of some turnaround schedules, run cuts at some
refineries -- all these are helping to remove excess supply from the market," she added.
    Air passenger demand will likely not firm as long as coronavirus-quarantine periods are in
place for travellers even after countries have reopened their borders, market watchers said.
    The May/June time spread for jet fuel in Singapore narrowed its contango
structure on Friday by 30 cents to trade at a discount of $2 per barrel.
    Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to
$3.45 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, compared with $3.13 per barrel a day earlier.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to $1.17 per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Friday, as against $1.33 per barrel on Thursday.
    
    CHINA CRUDE OIL RUNS REBOUND IN APRIL
    - China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in April from a 15-month low in March as
refiners cranked up operations to meet renewed fuel demand after lockdowns imposed to prevent
the spread of the coronavirus outbreak were eased.
    The country processed a total of 53.85 million tonnes of crude oil last month, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, equivalent to about 13.1 million barrels
per day (bpd). That was some 11% higher than 11.78 million bpd in March.
    
    GLOBAL OIL REFINING COULD REBOUND IN JUNE -IEA
    - Global oil refining production could start rebounding in June, the International Energy
Agency said on Thursday, but refiners' margins may be squeezed due to rising crude prices as
producers slashed output much faster than expected.
    - In recent days, several OPEC nations including Saudi Arabia said they will cut output more
than originally pledged. Producers in the United States and Canada have cut production by 1.7
million bpd, much faster than expected.
    - The tight supply has hit refining margins in the United States and Europe. U.S. diesel
margins HOc1-CLc1 are currently less than $11 a barrel, lowest seasonally over the last
decade, while European diesel margins LGOc1-LCOc1 are below $5 a barrel, lowest since
mid-2009.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 3% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to May 14, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 7.7% to 769,000 tonnes, the data showed.
    - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were up 2%, while gasoil inventories were 8%
lower.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Friday, touching more than one-month highs amid signs
that demand for crude was picking up with China reporting increased refinery runs, and rounding
out a week of bullish news on the supply front.
    - China's top energy producers will grow their natural gas output this year by twice as much
as in the previous oil rout even as they slash spending due to collapsing oil prices, company
officials and analysts said.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
