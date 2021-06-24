Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen further

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened further on
Thursday, weighed down by sluggish demand and expectations for increasing supplies.
    The jet cash differentials JET-SIN-DIF weakened for a fourth straight session to a
discount of 42 cents per barrel, the widest since June 8. 
    Although the aviation market is getting some support from summer travel demand in western
countries, the ongoing border restrictions in Asia and limited scopes for international flights
globally will keep hurting jet fuel margins well into 2022, market watchers said.
    Meanwhile, rising refinery run rates in the region would lead to additional supplies,
prompting the need for steady arbitrage shipments to the West, trade sources said.
    Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $5.59 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $5.77 a barrel on Wednesday.
    The jet fuel cracks are currently about 45% lower than their five-year seasonal average for
this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 1% to a five-week high of 13.1 million
barrels in the week to June 23, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.7 million barrels this
year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
This week's stocks were 6.1% lower than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 18 versus
expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Temasek-backed Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine
are set to begin talks to explore combining their ailing offshore and marine (O&M) businesses,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
    - Oil prices gained for a second day on Thursday after drawdowns in U.S. inventories and
accelerating German economic activity bolstered confidence in the fuel demand recovery.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                78.46     0.04       0.05       78.42  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.31     0.01      -0.43       -2.32  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               78.56     0.04       0.05       78.52  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.21     0.01      -0.45       -2.22  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               78.77     0.04       0.05       78.73  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                        -2     0.01      -0.50       -2.01  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              80.71     0.03       0.04       80.68  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.06        0       0.00       -0.06  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    77.98    -0.01      -0.01       77.99  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.42    -0.07      20.00       -0.35  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
