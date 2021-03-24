Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen further

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed by worries that aviation demand would come under renewed pressure from reimposed coronavirus lockdowns in several markets. The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which has consistently stayed in contango since February 2020, traded at minus 40 cents per barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "Current vaccine rollout timelines make a sustained increase to international flying unlikely until the second half of 2021," analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "Developments such as vaccine passports are promising, but the younger part of the population, whom surveys show are the keenest to return to the skies, remain at the bottom of most vaccine rollout lists." Strict new lockdowns have been introduced in Europe to break a third wave of COVID-19 infections, while India's daily COVID-19 cases hit a more than four-month high on Wednesday. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel were at $3.19 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from a more than four-month low of $2.34 per barrel a day earlier. SUEZ CANAL TRAFFIC JAM - Eight tug boats were attempting on Wednesday to free a 400 metre (440-yard) long container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through one of the world's most important waterways, the authority that runs the canal said. - The 224,000-tonne Ever Given was stranded on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 5.6% to 3.7 million barrels in the week ended March 22, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.2 million barrels so far this year, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by about 246,000 barrels in the week to March 19, versus expectations for a draw of 100,000 barrels, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 64.13 -1.51 -2.30 65.64 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.67 -0.01 0.60 -1.66 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 64.3 -1.51 -2.29 65.81 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.5 -0.01 0.67 -1.49 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 64.62 -1.51 -2.28 66.13 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.18 -0.01 0.85 -1.17 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 65.56 -1.52 -2.27 67.08 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.25 -0.03 13.64 -0.22 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 62.94 -1.25 -1.95 64.19 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.52 -0.01 1.96 -0.51 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)