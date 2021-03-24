Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen further

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed by worries that aviation demand would come under
renewed pressure from reimposed coronavirus lockdowns in several markets.
    The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which has
consistently stayed in contango since February 2020, traded at minus 40 cents per barrel on
Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    "Current vaccine rollout timelines make a sustained increase to international flying
unlikely until the second half of 2021," analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects said in a
monthly note.
    "Developments such as vaccine passports are promising, but the younger part of the
population, whom surveys show are the keenest to return to the skies, remain at the bottom of
most vaccine rollout lists."
    Strict new lockdowns have been introduced in Europe to break a third wave of COVID-19
infections, while India's daily COVID-19 cases hit a more than four-month high on Wednesday.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel were at $3.19 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, up from a more than four-month low of $2.34 per barrel a day
earlier.
    
    SUEZ CANAL TRAFFIC JAM
    - Eight tug boats were attempting on Wednesday to free a 400 metre (440-yard) long container
ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through one of the world's
most important waterways, the authority that runs the canal said.
    - The 224,000-tonne Ever Given was stranded on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to
steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 5.6% to 3.7 million
barrels in the week ended March 22, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.2 million barrels so far this year, Reuters
calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by about
246,000 barrels in the week to March 19, versus expectations for a draw of 100,000 barrels, data
from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 64.13    -1.51      -2.30       65.64  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.67    -0.01       0.60       -1.66  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 64.3    -1.51      -2.29       65.81  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -1.5    -0.01       0.67       -1.49  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                64.62    -1.51      -2.28       66.13  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.18    -0.01       0.85       -1.17  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               65.56    -1.52      -2.27       67.08  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.25    -0.03      13.64       -0.22  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     62.94    -1.25      -1.95       64.19  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.52    -0.01       1.96       -0.51  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                             
 double click the RICs below.                                             
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up