Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel widened their discounts on Tuesday, weighed down by fragile aviation demand amid coronavirus-led travel restrictions in the region. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 13 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 12 cents per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango by a cent on Tuesday to trade at a discount of 28 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The virus outbreak, which originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has led to scores of flight cancellations, hurting travel demand across the whole Asia Pacific region with the impact on future bookings spreading beyond China. Refining margins or crack spreads for jet fuel crawled up 11 cents to $9.43 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday as raw material crude oil prices fell. Meanwhile, refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content also inched higher to $11.53 a barrel over Dubai crude, up from $11.47 per barrel on Monday. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 49 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from 48 cents a barrel on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 4-8 loading at a premium of 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Several Chinese independent refineries, or teapots, as the industry calls them, have snapped up crude supplies after prices slumped, betting that they are bottoming out and China's demand could recover from a coronavirus outbreak in coming months. - Oil prices fell by more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking losses in financial markets on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 64.78 -0.75 -1.14 65.53 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.78 0.00 0.00 -1.78 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.36 -0.75 -1.13 66.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.20 0.00 0.00 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.63 -0.75 -1.13 66.38 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.93 0.00 0.00 -0.93 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.04 -0.75 -1.11 67.79 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.49 0.01 2.08 0.48 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.27 -0.71 -1.09 64.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 -0.01 8.33 -0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)