Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on muted demand

    SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday due to
lack of trading activity in the physical market, while middle distillate inventories in
Singapore climbed for a second consecutive week.
    Cash differentials for the aviation fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 25 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with Wednesday's discount of 22 cents a barrel.
    The physical jet fuel market in the Singapore window remained quiet with no bids, offers, or
deals on Thursday, trade sources said.
    Singapore's onshore inventories for middle distillate rose by 31,000 barrels in the week to
Feb. 27 to their highest levels in five weeks, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on
Thursday.
    The March/April time spread, which is currently in a contango structure,
narrowed by 5 cents on Thursday to a discount of 18 cents a barrel.
    In a contango market prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, encouraging
holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. But
a narrowing contango indicates the market is likely on track to return to backwardation, which
is the opposite of contango and is usually seen as a sign of improving fundamentals.
    Refining margins for jet fuel eased on Thursday, but stayed within close sight
of a six-session high hit in the previous session as crude prices fell amid weakening factory
output in China and Japan, and record U.S. crude output.
    Jet fuel cracks were at $14.22 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 7
cents compared with Wednesday.
    Meanwhile, refining cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content slipped to
$16.17 a barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday. They were at $16.19 a barrel on Wednesday, their
highest in more than three months. 
    Cash differentials for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 13 cents a barrel
to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 16 cents a barrel on Wednesday.

    
    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks edged up by 0.3 percent to 12.24 million
barrels in the week to Feb. 27, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.9 million barrels so far this year,
having averaged 9.6 million barrels a week in 2018, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle-distillate inventories were about 37 percent higher year on year.
    - Light distillate stocks fell 409,000 barrels to a two-week low of 16.9 million barrels in
the week to Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks rose 1.1 million barrels to a two-week high of 21.7
million barrels, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    
    
    EIA INVENTORIES
    - U.S. crude oil stocks fell unexpectedly last week as net imports fell to record lows,
despite production growing to all-time highs and abundant inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma
hub, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
    - After five consecutive weekly builds, nationwide crude inventories fell 8.6
million barrels in the week to Feb. 22, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of
2.8 million barrels.
    - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 304,000
barrels, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades.
    - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 165,000 barrels 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 24-28
loading, at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes.
    - For more information, please click   
    
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - A Vietnamese tanker was bound for North Korea carrying 2,000 tonnes of gasoline, Refinitiv
shipping data showed, just as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump
prepared for key talks on security and cooperation in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi. 
    The vessel, the Viet Tin 01, arrived just outside the harbour of Nampo on North Korea's
western coast on Feb. 25, according to the data which tracks ships' movements as well as
provides details of their cargoes and official destinations as registered by shippers.

    - Asia's crude oil imports from Iran dipped in January to the lowest in two months after top
buyers China and India slowed down purchases and as Japan recorded zero imports for a third
month, government and trade data showed.
    Asia's top four buyers of Iranian crude - China, India, Japan and South Korea - imported a
total 710,699 barrels per day of crude from Iran in January, 49 percent lower than the same
month in 2018, the data collated by Thomson Reuters showed.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE         Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  79.67     0.60        0.76       79.07  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -2.25     0.10       -4.26       -2.35  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 80.12     0.56        0.70       79.56  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -1.80     0.06       -3.23       -1.86  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 81.04     0.57        0.71       80.47  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -0.87     0.08       -8.42       -0.95  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                81.78     0.52        0.64       81.26  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      -0.13     0.03      -18.75       -0.16  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      79.80     0.42        0.53       79.38  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.25    -0.03       13.64       -0.22  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                            
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                                
 double click the RICs below.                                               
 Brent M1                                                                                   
 Gasoil M1                                                                                  
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                               
 Gasoil M2                                                                                  
 Regrade M1                                                                                 
 Regrade M2                                                                                 
 Jet M1                                                                                     
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                  
 Jet M2                                                                                     
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M1                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M2                                                                  
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                              
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                              
 East-West M1                                                                               
 East-West M2                                                                               
 LGO M1                                                                                     
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                  
 LGO M2                                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                         
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
