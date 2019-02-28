Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on muted demand

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday due to lack of trading activity in the physical market, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore climbed for a second consecutive week. Cash differentials for the aviation fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with Wednesday's discount of 22 cents a barrel. The physical jet fuel market in the Singapore window remained quiet with no bids, offers, or deals on Thursday, trade sources said. Singapore's onshore inventories for middle distillate rose by 31,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 27 to their highest levels in five weeks, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday. The March/April time spread, which is currently in a contango structure, narrowed by 5 cents on Thursday to a discount of 18 cents a barrel. In a contango market prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, encouraging holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. But a narrowing contango indicates the market is likely on track to return to backwardation, which is the opposite of contango and is usually seen as a sign of improving fundamentals. Refining margins for jet fuel eased on Thursday, but stayed within close sight of a six-session high hit in the previous session as crude prices fell amid weakening factory output in China and Japan, and record U.S. crude output. Jet fuel cracks were at $14.22 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 7 cents compared with Wednesday. Meanwhile, refining cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content slipped to $16.17 a barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday. They were at $16.19 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest in more than three months. Cash differentials for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 13 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 16 cents a barrel on Wednesday. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks edged up by 0.3 percent to 12.24 million barrels in the week to Feb. 27, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.9 million barrels so far this year, having averaged 9.6 million barrels a week in 2018, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle-distillate inventories were about 37 percent higher year on year. - Light distillate stocks fell 409,000 barrels to a two-week low of 16.9 million barrels in the week to Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks rose 1.1 million barrels to a two-week high of 21.7 million barrels, Enterprise Singapore data showed. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stocks fell unexpectedly last week as net imports fell to record lows, despite production growing to all-time highs and abundant inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. - After five consecutive weekly builds, nationwide crude inventories fell 8.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 22, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 304,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades. - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 165,000 barrels 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 24-28 loading, at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - A Vietnamese tanker was bound for North Korea carrying 2,000 tonnes of gasoline, Refinitiv shipping data showed, just as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepared for key talks on security and cooperation in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi. The vessel, the Viet Tin 01, arrived just outside the harbour of Nampo on North Korea's western coast on Feb. 25, according to the data which tracks ships' movements as well as provides details of their cargoes and official destinations as registered by shippers. - Asia's crude oil imports from Iran dipped in January to the lowest in two months after top buyers China and India slowed down purchases and as Japan recorded zero imports for a third month, government and trade data showed. Asia's top four buyers of Iranian crude - China, India, Japan and South Korea - imported a total 710,699 barrels per day of crude from Iran in January, 49 percent lower than the same month in 2018, the data collated by Thomson Reuters showed. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.67 0.60 0.76 79.07 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.25 0.10 -4.26 -2.35 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.12 0.56 0.70 79.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.80 0.06 -3.23 -1.86 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 81.04 0.57 0.71 80.47 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.87 0.08 -8.42 -0.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 81.78 0.52 0.64 81.26 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 0.03 -18.75 -0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 79.80 0.42 0.53 79.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 -0.03 13.64 -0.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)