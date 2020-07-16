Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on muted demand

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Thursday as regional airlines kept majority of their international flights grounded, while some governments suspended travel routes due to a renewed wave of coronavirus infections. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 37 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 30-cent discount a day earlier. The jet spot differentials, which are currently at their weakest seasonal levels in three years, have found some support over the last two months as flights between domestic destinations resumed. But the aviation fuel market will continue to struggle as long as long haul flights remain out of operations, and the resurgence in coronavirus cases in recent weeks points to a prolonged ban on international travel, trade sources said. China's aviation authority said it would suspend Thai Lion Air from operating the Bangkok-Guangzhou route and Thai AirAsia from operating the Bangkok-Tianjin routes for a week from July 20 due to coronavirus cases. Singapore Airlines said it expected a hit to its revenue making ability in full-year 2021. The airline said the SIA group carried 17,700 passengers in June, which was barely a fraction compared with 3.2 million last year. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose 72 cents to $1.92 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday as crude oil prices eased. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dropped 1.8% to 13.4 million barrels in the week ended July 15, the lowest level in more than three months, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.8 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 25.3% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 453,000 barrels in the week to July 10 to 176.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's daily crude oil throughput in June climbed 9% from the same month a year earlier, hitting the highest level on record, as refiners ramped up processing on healthy margins amid a recovery in demand for gasoline and diesel. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.20 -0.64 -1.31 48.84 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.93 -0.11 13.41 -0.82 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.84 -0.64 -1.29 49.48 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.29 -0.11 61.11 -0.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.65 -0.52 -1.04 50.17 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.52 0.01 1.96 0.51 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.94 -0.42 -0.83 50.36 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.81 0.10 14.08 0.71 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 44.05 0.13 0.30 43.92 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 -0.07 23.33 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)