Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on muted trade activity

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Wednesday, amid muted buying interest in the physical trade window, while refining profit margins for the aviation fuel dropped on firmer feedstock crude prices. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. Traders were concerned the already-battered aviation market would be likely to remain under pressure in the near-term as several countries have tightened border restrictions and renewed travel bans to contain the pandemic. "Although now vaccines are being deployed around the world, different countries will be vaccinated at different speed, and it would be different stages of recovery from COVID-19. Hence, travelling will still be very limited," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. Next month's Lunar New Year holidays, which is typically a peak travelling season, are expected to be low key this year, especially as China battles a new wave of coronavirus cases. To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Chinese government has discouraged travel in what is normally the busiest time of the year. As a result, airline bookings made as of Jan. 19 for Lunar New Year travel have plunged 73.7% compared with the holiday period in 2019, according to data from travel analytics firm ForwardKeys provided to Reuters. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $3.12 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $3.26 per barrel on Tuesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone climbed 16% to 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 25, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.3 million barrels so far this year, compared with weekly averages of 4.2 million barrels in 2020, and 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 22, compared with expectations for a draw of 361,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Iranian oil exports are climbing in January after a boost in the fourth quarter despite U.S. sanctions, three assessments showed, in a sign that the end of Donald Trump's term as U.S. President may be changing buyer behaviour. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.39 0.65 1.11 58.74 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.7 0.01 -0.58 -1.71 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.49 0.65 1.10 58.84 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.6 0.01 -0.62 -1.61 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.76 0.65 1.10 59.11 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.33 0.01 -0.75 -1.34 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.81 0.65 1.08 60.16 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.28 0.01 -3.45 -0.29 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.4 0.44 0.76 57.96 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.27 -0.01 3.85 -0.26 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta. Editing by Jane Merriman)