Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on muted trading

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped for a second straight session on Wednesday, hurt by muted buying interest for physical cargoes as new waves of COVID-19 infections forced global airlines to reduce capacity for coming weeks. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF , which have persistently stayed in negative territory this year, were at a discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 61-cent discount a day earlier. "For jet fuel, there's no light at the end of the tunnel yet ... And the tunnel is really very long," a Singapore-based trader said, adding that it would take travellers quite some time to regain the confidence to start flying again. Hopefully, by the year-end with more vaccinations done, the overall aviation demand could see some substantial recovery, but "it would likely take until 2024 to return to pre-COVID levels," the trader added. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose 56 cents to $4.94 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday. Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have averaged $4.05 per barrel over Dubai crude so far this year, compared with $3.02 per barrel in 2020, and $14.96 a barrel in pre-pandemic 2019, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.9% to 3.1 million barrels in the week ended April 12, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4 million barrels so far this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels in the week to April 9, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has seen domestic leisure travel rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but demand in the corporate travel market is lagging about three months behind, its chief executive said. - Crude oil prices jumped on revised oil demand forecasts on Wednesday despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.99 1.17 1.78 65.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.62 0.01 -0.61 -1.63 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.16 1.17 1.77 65.99 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 0.01 -0.68 -1.46 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.41 1.17 1.77 66.24 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.2 0.01 -0.83 -1.21 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.47 1.14 1.69 67.33 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 -0.03 25.00 -0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 66.06 1.49 2.31 64.57 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.62 -0.01 1.64 -0.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)