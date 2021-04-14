Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen on muted trading

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped for a second
straight session on Wednesday, hurt by muted buying interest for physical cargoes as new waves
of COVID-19 infections forced global airlines to reduce capacity for coming weeks.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, which have persistently stayed in negative
territory this year, were at a discount of 62 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with
a 61-cent discount a day earlier.
    "For jet fuel, there's no light at the end of the tunnel yet ... And the tunnel is really
very long," a Singapore-based trader said, adding that it would take travellers quite some time
to regain the confidence to start flying again.
    Hopefully, by the year-end with more vaccinations done, the overall aviation demand could
see some substantial recovery, but "it would likely take until 2024 to return to pre-COVID
levels," the trader added.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose 56 cents to $4.94 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have averaged $4.05 per barrel over Dubai crude so
far this year, compared with $3.02 per barrel in 2020, and $14.96 a barrel in pre-pandemic 2019,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.9% to 3.1
million barrels in the week ended April 12, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4 million barrels so far this year, compared
with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million
barrels in the week to April 9, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum
Institute (API) figures.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
        
    OTHER NEWS
    - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has seen domestic leisure travel rebound to
pre-pandemic levels, but demand in the corporate travel market is lagging about three months
behind, its chief executive said.
    - Crude oil prices jumped on revised oil demand forecasts on Wednesday despite concerns over
rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
