Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen, Singapore middle distillate stocks rise

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday as middle distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to their highest levels in a month. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 33 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 30 cents per barrel a day earlier. Stocks for middle distillates in Singapore rose by 776,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 20 in a first inventory build in five weeks, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday. The cash differentials for jet fuel dropped to their weakest levels in over 10 years last month as a warmer-than-normal winter across the region this year kept a lid on seasonal heating demand for kerosene, which belongs to the same grade of oil products as the aviation fuel. But the differentials have firmed and have narrowed their discounts by about 80 percent since touching the decade-low discount of $1.73 a barrel on Jan. 28. "Singapore jet differentials have soared over the past month on expectations of tighter supplies ahead of heavy refinery maintenance works in Asia over March to May and an open arbitrage to Western markets," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note on Wednesday. "While Asian jet markets have strengthened, European and U.S. jet differentials have collapsed in anticipation of higher resupplies from the east and strengthening diesel benchmarks," analysts at Energy Aspects said. The physical jet fuel market in the Singapore window remained muted with no bids, offers or trades on Thursday. Refining margins for jet fuel, which also determines the profitability of closely related kerosene, inched down to $13.59 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, compared with $13.64 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content remained unchanged at $14.84 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday. The benchmark gasoil cash differentials GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts by a cent to 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 6.8 percent to 12.2 million barrels in the week to Feb. 20, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.8 million barrels so far this year, having averaged 9.6 million barrels a week in 2018, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle-distillate inventories were about 34 percent higher year on year. - Light distillate stocks climbed 840,000 barrels to set a fresh high of 17.3 million barrels in the week to Wednesday, while fuel oil stocks fell 2.6 million barrels to a two-week low of 20.6 million barrels. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as imports rose, while gasoline and distillate inventories decreased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday. - Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to Feb. 15 to 448.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.1 million barrels. - Distillate fuel stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 758,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, the API data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Five gasoil deals, no jet fuel trade. - Winson Oil sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Trafigura for March 19-23 loading at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Winson for March 10-14 loading at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 19-23 loading at a discount of $1 a barrel to March Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold another 150,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil to BP for March 15-19 loading at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong also sold 150,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 8-12 loading at a discount of $1.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices hovered close to 2019 highs on Thursday, bolstered by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, but were prevented from rising further by slowing growth in the global economy. - Venezuela is paying heavy premiums for fuel imports from Russia and Europe, with fewer than a dozen sellers seeing the risk as worth the reward after flows from the United States dried up because of sanctions, trading sources said and data showed. - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it has shut some units at one of its two refineries in Singapore for maintenance. - Saudi Arabia has resumed its traditional role as the swing producer, sharply reducing its own output to tighten the oil market and push prices higher. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Susan Fenton)