Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums drop on ample supply, weak demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by abundant supplies and lacklustre aviation demand, while traders were sceptical seasonal heating demand for kerosene would likely remain weak due to a warmer winter this year. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to a premium of 5 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, down from a 35-cents premium a day earlier. Refining profit margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $14.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, compared with $14.76 a barrel on Monday. Winter in the northern hemisphere typically brings peak heating demand for kerosene, which belongs to the same grade of oil products as jet fuel, with jet refining margins determining the profitability of both. But temperatures in Tokyo are expected to stay well above normal for the next couple of weeks, while temperatures in Seoul would remain mostly higher than normal over the next 15-day period, weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed. Meanwhile, cracks for gasoil with 10 parts per million (ppm) sulphur content rose to $15.60 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, their highest in a month. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore were at $15.01 per barrel on Monday. Cash premiums for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF climbed to 65 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from 60 cents per barrel in the previous session. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was offering 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over Jan. 27-29 from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on Dec. 18 and will remain valid until Dec. 19. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal. - Singapore trader Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Shell for Jan. 8-12 loading at a discount of 20 cents barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices trickled a fraction lower on Tuesday but remained near a three-month high as investors kept the faith with hopes that a fully fledged U.S.-China trade deal is in the pipeline and set to stoke oil demand in the world's biggest economies. - U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise about 29,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January to a record 9.14 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly forecast on Monday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.61 0.91 1.19 76.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.16 0.05 -2.26 -2.21 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.21 0.91 1.18 77.30 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.56 0.05 -3.11 -1.61 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 79.43 0.88 1.12 78.55 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.34 0.02 -5.56 -0.36 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.43 0.92 1.16 79.51 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.65 0.05 8.33 0.60 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 79.15 0.15 0.19 79.00 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.05 -0.30 -85.71 0.35 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by Robert Birsel)