Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums dwindle, cracks climb

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel slipped to their lowest in over two weeks on Tuesday, hurt by muted buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining profits for the aviation fuel lingered close to their weakest levels in more than three-and-a-half years. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to 15 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Tuesday, down from 16 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $9.64 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade. On Monday, margins hit $8.64 a barrel, their lowest level since April 2016. The suspension of flights to China by global airlines due to the coronavirus epidemic resulted in jet cracks posting their biggest monthly decline in a more than a decade in January. The margins dropped 34% in January, their biggest monthly drop on record, according to data going back to as far as April 2009 on Refinitiv Eikon. The death toll from coronavirus in China rose to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by a record 64 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency, while industry analysts estimate travel restrictions and flight cancellations due to the epidemic would cause jet fuel demand to fall within a range of 170,000-300,000 barrels per day. The February/March time spread for jet fuel narrowed their backwardated structure on Tuesday to trade at a premium of 7 cents a barrel, compared with 8 cents on Monday. In backwardation, the prompt-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, which makes it uneconomical to store the product and leads to a drawdown in inventories. It is usually seen as a sign that there is demand for the product and the market is rebalancing. But a narrowing backwardation indicates the market may flip back into contango -- the opposite of backwardation -- that tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF climbed to 77 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, backed by firmer deal values in the Singapore physical trade window. The premiums for the benchmark gasoil grade were at 48 cents per barrel on Monday. Cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $11.84 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, up from $11.04 per barrel in the previous session. CATHAY PACIFIC TO CUT GLOBAL CAPACITY - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut 30% of its global capacity over the short-term, including 90% of capacity to mainland China as it grapples with a sharp fall in demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday. - Meanwhile, China's civil aviation authority has urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes as they consider cuts in response to a drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday. INDONESIA EXPECTS TO RAMP UP BIODIESEL OUTPUT - The Indonesian Biofuel Producers Association (APROBI) said it is expecting 3.62 million kilo litres (KL) of additional production capacity this year, which could support biodiesel exports. - Indonesia currently has the capacity to produce 12 million KL of palm oil's fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), the bio-content used in blending with fossil diesel fuel to make biodiesel. - However, in practice producers could only utilise up to 85% of the capacity, or around 10 million KL, APROBI's vice chairman Paulus Tjakrawan told reporters on Monday. - With the Indonesian government expanding its mandatory biodiesel programme, producers have seen little room for exports of the fuel, Tjakrawan said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Eight gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Freight rates for supertankers on the Mideast Gulf and U.S. Gulf routes to Asia have fallen to their lowest since mid-September as the coronavirus outbreak hit Chinese oil demand, ship brokers told Reuters. - Buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China are bracing for demand to be shattered by a virus epidemic that has wiped billions off the value of companies in the world's second largest importer of the fuel and threatens its growth. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 63.95 -0.38 -0.59 64.33 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.85 0.03 -1.60 -1.88 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 64.66 -0.38 -0.58 65.04 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.14 0.03 -2.56 -1.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.77 -0.39 -0.59 66.16 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.03 0.02 -40.00 -0.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.57 -0.13 -0.19 66.70 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.77 0.29 60.42 0.48 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.25 -0.26 -0.41 63.51 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 -0.01 -6.25 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)