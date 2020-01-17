Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums rise, cracks hover near multi-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel rose on Friday, due to a slight uptick in buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the aviation fuel lingered close to their lowest levels in more than eight months. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF climbed to 19 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes, compared with 13 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins, or cracks for jet fuel, which also determine the profitability of closely-related kerosene, edged up to $11.86 per barrel over Dubai crude. The cracks dropped to $11.64 per barrel on Thursday to hit their lowest level since late April. Jet cracks have dropped 7% this week, and are at their weakest January level since 2016, according to Refinitiv data. The jet fuel market has been weighed down by weakness in the aviation sector and a drop in the use of heating kerosene due to a milder winter in Northeast Asia this year. The February/March spread for jet fuel in Singapore widened marginally on Friday to trade at a premium of 15 cents per barrel, 1 cent higher than Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $12.41 per barrel over Dubai crude from Thursday's $12.27 per barrel. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF fell to 17 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes, compared with 27 cents a barrel on Thursday. CHINA CRUDE RUNS HIT RECORD HIGHS - China's crude oil throughput rose to a record high in 2019 following the start-up of two mega-refineries, official data showed, with December posting the highest daily run-rate on record. - The total amount of oil processed for the year reached 651.98 million tonnes, or about 13.04 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations, up 7.6% from 2018, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed. - Refinery runs in December came in at 58.51 million tonnes, or about 13.78 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 12.07 million bpd a year ago. - China added 28.5 million tonnes of new refining capacity in 2019 from mega-sized integrated refining plants, taking its total crude throughput capacity to 860 million tonnes. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 0.1% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 16, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 5.7% to 595,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 2.1% lower, while gasoil inventories were up 23%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Seven gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - U.S. refiners are scooping up cheap high-sulfur fuel oil for processing from Russia and the Baltic states as they take advantage of new shipping rules that have cut demand for the dirtier marine fuel, according to oil traders and shipping data. - Oil prices were steady on Friday as reports of sluggish economic growth in China, the world's biggest crude importer, raised concerns about fuel demand which countered optimism from the signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal this week. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.52 0.17 0.23 73.35 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.12 0.01 -0.47 -2.13 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.23 0.17 0.23 74.06 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.41 0.01 -0.70 -1.42 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.37 0.17 0.23 75.20 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.27 0.01 -3.57 -0.28 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.82 0.06 0.08 75.76 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.17 -0.10 -37.04 0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.27 0.30 0.40 74.97 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.19 0.06 46.15 0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)