Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks climb to near 4-week high

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, increasing to their strongest in nearly four weeks, buoyed by a steady uptick in aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose 56 cents to $4.18 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since March 10. Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines was 27% higher in March compared with February, with aviation markets including Australia and China contributing to the growth, according to aviation data firm OAG. Flight seat capacity in Australia was 14.7% higher in the week to Monday compared with the previous week but 38.7% lower than the corresponding period in 2019, while China's seat capacity was 0.4% lesser than last week but 4.5% higher compared with 2019, OAG data showed. Cracks for the aviation fuel, which were in a negative territory this time last year, are currently still about 55% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 62 cents per barrel on Monday. AUSTRALIA-NZ 'TRAVEL BUBBLE' TO BEGIN IN APRIL - New Zealand and Australia will create a quarantine and COVID-testing free "travel bubble" from April 19, after effectively eradicating the virus by closing borders last year to stop more infections reaching their shores and stringent lockdowns. - Though most Australian states have allowed quarantine-free visits from New Zealanders for months, New Zealand has continued with enforced isolation for arrivals from its neighbour, citing concern about small COVID-19 outbreaks there. - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday Australians would now have open access, allowing cross-border travel without mandatory COVID-19 testing - one of the first such agreements since the pandemic prompted countries to block foreign arrivals to stop the virus spreading. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.61 0.01 0.02 65.6 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.54 0.07 -4.35 -1.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.78 0.01 0.02 65.77 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.37 0.07 -4.86 -1.44 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.11 0.01 0.02 66.1 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.04 0.07 -6.31 -1.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.06 0.08 0.12 66.98 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.09 0.14 -60.87 -0.23 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.87 -0.11 -0.17 63.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.61 0.01 -1.61 -0.62 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)