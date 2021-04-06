Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks climb to near 4-week high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose for a fourth
consecutive session on Tuesday, increasing to their strongest in nearly four weeks, buoyed by a
steady uptick in aviation demand.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose 56 cents to $4.18 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since March 10.
    Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines was 27% higher in March compared with February,
with aviation markets including Australia and China contributing to the growth, according to
aviation data firm OAG.
    Flight seat capacity in Australia was 14.7% higher in the week to Monday compared with the
previous week but 38.7% lower than the corresponding period in 2019, while China's seat capacity
was 0.4% lesser than last week but 4.5% higher compared with 2019, OAG data showed.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel, which were in a negative territory this time last year, are
currently still about 55% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Tuesday, compared with a discount of 62 cents per barrel on Monday.
    
    AUSTRALIA-NZ 'TRAVEL BUBBLE' TO BEGIN IN APRIL
    -  New Zealand and Australia will create a quarantine and COVID-testing free "travel bubble"
from April 19, after effectively eradicating the virus by closing borders last year to stop more
infections reaching their shores and stringent lockdowns.
    - Though most Australian states have allowed quarantine-free visits from New Zealanders for
months, New Zealand has continued with enforced isolation for arrivals from its neighbour,
citing concern about small COVID-19 outbreaks there.
    - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday Australians would now have open
access, allowing cross-border travel without mandatory COVID-19 testing - one of the first such
agreements since the pandemic prompted countries to block foreign arrivals to stop the virus
spreading.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three
sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the
idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                65.61     0.01       0.02        65.6  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.54     0.07      -4.35       -1.61  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               65.78     0.01       0.02       65.77  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.37     0.07      -4.86       -1.44  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               66.11     0.01       0.02        66.1  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.04     0.07      -6.31       -1.11  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              67.06     0.08       0.12       66.98  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.09     0.14     -60.87       -0.23  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    63.87    -0.11      -0.17       63.98  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.61     0.01      -1.61       -0.62  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
