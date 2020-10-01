Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks climb to near 8-week high

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose to their strongest in nearly two months on Thursday as run cuts at regional refineries reined in excess supplies and traders hoped that winter heating demand for kerosene would provide some support to the ailing market. Winter months in Northeast Asia, where kerosene is used for heating, typically boost jet margins as the fuels belong to the same grade of oil products. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore, which flipped to a positive territory in the previous session, rose by 50 cents on Thursday to 66 cents per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. "It's upcoming winter season soon ... Japan/South Korea should be starting to stock up kerosene," a Singapore-based trader said. "Currently, jet/kerosene exports from (regional) refineries are relatively low due to low runs. Hence, that is showing some support in the prices," he added. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 2.5% to a two-week low of 15.3 million barrels in the week to Sept. 30, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.4 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 23.2% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 25, versus expectations for a 917,000-barrel drop, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. INDIA SEPTEMBER FUEL SALES - Indian state refiners' annual gasoline sales rose to pre-COVID levels in September and a fall in diesel sales slowed, as the loosening of lockdown restrictions boosted energy consumption and economic activity, provisional industry data showed. - Gasoil sales were at 4.84 million tonnes, down 7.3% from a year ago, but up 22% from August, according to data provided by the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp. - Jet fuel sales last month rose 23.4% from August to about 290,000 tonnes, but fell 53% from a year ago as curbs on air travel remained in place. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Japan's gasoline imports jumped 27.3% in August from a year earlier due to cheaper overseas prices and tighter local supply as refiners kept run rates low amid slumping demand for jet fuel, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Wednesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.96 0.91 2.16 42.05 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.95 -0.05 2.63 -1.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.36 0.91 2.14 42.45 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 -0.05 3.33 -1.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.78 0.91 2.12 42.87 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.13 -0.05 4.63 -1.08 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.33 0.91 2.10 43.42 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.58 -0.05 9.43 -0.53 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.66 1.63 4.07 40.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.87 0.16 -15.53 -1.03 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)