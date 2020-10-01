Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks climb to near 8-week high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose to their strongest in
nearly two months on Thursday as run cuts at regional refineries reined in excess supplies and
traders hoped that winter heating demand for kerosene would provide some support to the ailing
market.
    Winter months in Northeast Asia, where kerosene is used for heating, typically boost jet
margins as the fuels belong to the same grade of oil products.
    Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore, which flipped to a
positive territory in the previous session, rose by 50 cents on Thursday to 66 cents per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    "It's upcoming winter season soon ... Japan/South Korea should be starting to stock up
kerosene," a Singapore-based trader said.
    "Currently, jet/kerosene exports from (regional) refineries are relatively low due to low
runs. Hence, that is showing some support in the prices," he added.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 2.5% to a two-week low of 15.3 million
barrels in the week to Sept. 30, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.4 million barrels so
far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 23.2% higher year-on-year.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 25, versus
expectations for a 917,000-barrel drop, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed
on Wednesday.
    
    INDIA SEPTEMBER FUEL SALES
    - Indian state refiners' annual gasoline sales rose to pre-COVID levels in September and a
fall in diesel sales slowed, as the loosening of lockdown restrictions boosted energy
consumption and economic activity, provisional industry data showed.
    - Gasoil sales were at 4.84 million tonnes, down 7.3% from a year ago, but up 22% from
August, according to data provided by the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp.
    - Jet fuel sales last month rose 23.4% from August to about 290,000 tonnes, but fell 53%
from a year ago as curbs on air travel remained in place. 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Japan's gasoline imports jumped 27.3% in August from a year earlier due to cheaper
overseas prices and tighter local supply as refiners kept run rates low amid slumping demand for
jet fuel, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Wednesday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 42.96     0.91       2.16       42.05  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.95    -0.05       2.63       -1.90  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                43.36     0.91       2.14       42.45  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.55    -0.05       3.33       -1.50  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                43.78     0.91       2.12       42.87  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.13    -0.05       4.63       -1.08  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               44.33     0.91       2.10       43.42  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.58    -0.05       9.43       -0.53  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     41.66     1.63       4.07       40.03  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.87     0.16     -15.53       -1.03  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
