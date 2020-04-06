Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks crawl up from record low, market still subdued

    SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel crawled higher on Monday
after posting their lowest level on record last week as countries around the world ramped up
lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus, while a majority of flights in the region remained
grounded.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $1.15 a barrel
below Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with a record low of minus $3.35 a barrel
on Friday.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.07 per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Friday, a level not seen since August 2008. They were at a discount of $3 on Friday.
    The market for jet fuel is among the hardest hit due to the virus-led travel restrictions,
and traders remain worried aviation demand would be the slowest to recover as passengers
continue to avoid travelling in coming months.
    Data firm OAG said that several years of industry growth had been lost and that it could
take until 2022 or 2023 before the volume of air passengers returns to the levels that had been
expected for 2020.
    The coronavirus crisis has blindsided airlines and planemakers, prompting bailouts and
drastic revisions, while Europe's leading planemaker Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of
its top-selling A320 plane series amid the industry-wide slowdown.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.36 per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Monday, the biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to
10ppm gasoil in January 2018 from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.12 a barrel on
Friday.
    Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $6.85 a
barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, partly helped by weaker raw material crude prices.
    The gasoil margins had hit $6.15 a barrel on Friday, which was the lowest on record
according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014.
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC NEEDS TO SUPPORT AIRLINE INDUSTRY - IATA
    - Major Asia-Pacific countries could see air passenger demand reduced by between 34% to 44%
this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.
    -  Cambodia (-34%), Vietnam (-34%) and the Philippines (-36%) will be on the lower end of
the range, while Thailand (-40%), Pakistan (-40%), Republic of Korea (-40%) and Sri Lanka (-44%)
will see the largest impact, the IATA said in a statement.
    - "Based on a scenario in which severe travel restrictions last for three months, the
Asia-Pacific region as a whole will see passenger demand reduced by 37% this year, with a
revenue loss of $88 billion," said Conrad Clifford, IATA's regional vice president,
Asia-Pacific.
    - Australia, New Zealand and Singapore have announced a substantial package of measures to
support their aviation industry, but other countries including India, Indonesia, Japan,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand, have yet to take decisive
and effective action, according to IATA. 
    
    ASIAN PRODUCT SHIPPING RATES HIGHEST SINCE 2008
    - Freight rates for smaller long-range (LR) vessels to move naphtha and other clean oil
products from the Middle East to Japan have hit near 12-year highs, Refinitiv data showed,
driven by a demand surge for floating storage to combat oversupply.
    - The shipping index benchmark for LR vessels that can carry 55,000 tonnes, also known as
TC5, rose to Worldscale (W) 205 as of April 2, the highest since late 2008, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed. CFRT-ME-JAP2 Worldscale is an industry tool used to calculate freight charges.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a single cargo of 280,000 barrels
of 500ppm gasoil as a floating storage for discharge via SPM Muthurajawela, Colombo during a one
month period starting from May 22 on a DAP basis.
    - Ceypetco is also seeking another single cargo of 280,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil as a
floating storage for discharge via SPM Muthurajawela, Colombo during a one month period starting
from June 12 on a DAP basis.
    - Both tenders close on April 21 and will remain valid for three days.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Takeover target Caltex Australia Ltd said on Monday it would bring forward and
extend the planned shutdown of Lytton oil refinery to ward off an expected hit to refining due
to the pressures on demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    - Oil prices fell on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss
output cuts that could help alleviate global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels
demand.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               34.55     1.74       5.30       32.81  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -4.51    -0.15       3.44       -4.36  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              34.58     1.73       5.27       32.85  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -4.48    -0.15       3.46       -4.33  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              34.63     1.73       5.26       32.90  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -4.43    -0.15       3.50       -4.28  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             37.70     1.64       4.55       36.06  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -1.36    -0.24      21.43       -1.12  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   27.21     3.64      15.44       23.57  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -3.07    -0.07       2.33       -3.00  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                    
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Susan Fenton)
