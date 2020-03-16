Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks crumble to below $5 as coronavirus rattles global aviation

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Monday, slumping to their lowest in more than a decade, as airlines around the world continued to scale back flights amid extensive travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $4.71 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Monday, the lowest on record as per Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back as far as March 2009. They were at $7.70 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the aviation fuel grade have shed over 68% since the beginning of this year as the jet fuel market suffered unprecedented losses due to the virus, which has caused strings of flight cancellations across regions. Three major airline alliances — Star, SkyTeam and oneworld — on Monday jointly called on governments and stakeholders to extend extraordinary support to airlines to alleviate pressure caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Asian refiners may be forced to curtail jet fuel output due to further weakening demand. Jet fuel typically cannot be stored for long periods of time as its quality could degrade, which increases the incentive for refiners to produce less of the fuel. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened 35 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 10 cents per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a narrow discount of 1 cent per barrel to Singapore quotes, hurt by a weaker deal in the physical market. The gasoil cash differentials were at a premium of 10 cents on Friday. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content fell by $1.79 to $8.84 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday. CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT SLIDES - China's daily refinery throughputs dropped 4.8% in the first two months of the year, sliding to the lowest level since December 2018, as the coronavirus outbreak cut deep into production in February. - Output was 99.19 million tonnes in January and February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. That was equivalent to 12.07 million barrels per day (bpd) on average, according to Reuters calculations, down 12% from December's record of 13.78 million bpd. - Refinery output, however, was expected to recover in March, led by independent plants which saw margins improving with a revival in demand beginning as the epidemic appeared to be reined in. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, one jet fuel deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - U.S. crude fell below $30 on Monday as emergency rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global counterparts failed to tame markets and China's factory output plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years amid the spread of the coronavirus. - A fire killed five people at a refining and petrochemicals complex in southern Malaysia owned by Petronas and Saudi Aramco, authorities said on Monday. It was the second fire in less than a year at the $27 billion Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Malaysia's southern state of Johor. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 39.26 -4.57 -10.43 43.83 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.94 0.06 -3.00 -2.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 39.50 -4.63 -10.49 44.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.70 0.00 0.00 -1.70 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 40.19 -4.64 -10.35 44.83 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.01 -0.01 1.00 -1.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 41.19 -4.74 -10.32 45.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 -0.11 -110.00 0.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 36.60 -6.09 -14.27 42.69 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 -0.25 250.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)