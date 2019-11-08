Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks decline, post biggest weekly drop in 11 weeks

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged on Friday, posting their biggest weekly decline in more than two months, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel remained unchanged amid muted buying interest for physical cargoes. Refining profit margins, also known as crack spreads, for jet fuel dropped to $15.59 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest level since Aug. 23. The cracks were at $16.22 per barrel a day earlier. The jet refining margins have fallen 6.2% this week, their steepest weekly decline in 11 weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The jet fuel market in the region is grappling with abundant supplies, while the aviation sector is under pressure from slowing economic activity, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions have dampened air freight demand, traders said. "The U.S.-China trade war continues to take its toll on the air cargo industry," Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement. Asia-Pacific airlines posted a drop of 4.9% in air freight demand in September, compared with the same month a year ago, according to the IATA. "The US-China and South Korea-Japan trade wars along with the slowdown in the Chinese economy have significantly impacted this region," it said. "More recently, the disruption to operations at Hong Kong International Airport – the largest cargo hub in the world – added additional pressure." Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, unchanged from Thursday and levels not seen since mid-May. The jet fuel spot differentials are at their lowest November levels in the last three years, Refinitiv data showed. Meanwhile, cash premiums for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF fell to 53 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with 60 cents per barrel on Thursday. Refining margins for 10ppm gasoil dove to $15.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, a level not seen since July. The crack spreads for the benchmark gasoil grade were at $16.19 per barrel on Thursday. SEPTEMBER AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Global air passenger traffic for September showed demand rose 3.8% compared with the same month a year ago, the IATA said on Thursday. - "September marked the eighth consecutive month of below average demand growth," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. "Given the environment of declining world trade activity and tariff wars, rising political and geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy, it is difficult to see the trend reversing in the near term," de Juniac added. - Passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines, which make up more than a third of the global aviation market, increased 3.6% in September compared with the year-ago period. But growth remains well below that seen in 2018, the IATA said. - Domestic traffic in Japan grew 10.1% in September, higher than a 2% annual increase in August, the IATA said. - China's domestic traffic rose 8.9% in September compared with the same month in 2018, while passenger traffic in India rose 1.6% during the same period, IATA data showed. SINGAPORE PUSHES SHIPPERS TO USE CLEANER FUELS - Singapore, the world's largest marine refuelling hub, is pushing the shipping industry to use cleaner fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a bid to reduce the city state's carbon emissions, the Maritime and Port Authority's (MPA) chief said on Friday. - The country is introducing incentives for ships to install engines that use alternative fuels with lower carbon content such as LNG, and to use LNG bunker during port stay, MPA Chief Executive Officer Quah Let Hoon said in a speech at an industry event. - Incentives will include concessions on certain fees such as port dues, initial registration fees and tax, an MPA spokesman said. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 1.3% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 7, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - Gasoil stocks fell slightly as demand from inland locations was stable, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 2.6% to 744,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year ago, jet fuel stocks were 15.5% higher, while gasoil inventories were up 7.4%. TENDERS - India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) was offering 40,000 tonnes of 50ppm sulphur gasoil loading from Kochi over Nov. 23-24, trade sources said. - BPCL was looking to sell another 40,000 tonnes of 50ppm gasoil for Nov. 29-30 loading from Kochi. - The tender closes on Nov. 8 and has a same-day validity. - For more such information, please click - Separately, BPCL Director (Finance) N. Vijayagopal said on Friday the company will need to export about 200,000 metric tonnes of diesel each month for remaining part of the year. - BPCL is planning to issue term tenders up to March 2020 for sale of diesel, Vijayagopal said, adding all state-owned oil companies will need to export diesel for rest of the year. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal. - Total bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Winson Oil for Dec. 4-8 loading at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil imports in October rose 11.5% from a year earlier to a record high, customs data showed on Friday, as new refineries bolstered demand and small independent plants maintained throughput amid steady refining margins. The customs data also showed the country exported 5 million tonnes of refined oil products in October, up a quarter from a year earlier, and compared to 5.68 million tonnes in September. - Growth in demand for fuel in India is on course to fall to its lowest in at least six years as the economy slows and after heavy rains impacted gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifth of the nation's overall fuel use. - Crude oil futures fell on Friday amid lingering uncertainty on whether, and when, the United States and China will agree a long-awaited deal to end their trade dispute, the gloom was compounded by rising crude inventories in the United States. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.40 -1.18 -1.63 72.58 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.42 -0.04 1.18 -3.38 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.57 -1.18 -1.62 72.75 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.25 -0.04 1.25 -3.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.40 -1.18 -1.56 75.58 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.42 -0.04 10.53 -0.38 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.35 -1.21 -1.58 76.56 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.53 -0.07 -11.67 0.60 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.50 -0.68 -0.90 75.18 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 0.00 0.00 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by Robert Birsel)