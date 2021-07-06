Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dip, cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel refining profits slipped on Tuesday as raw material crude prices surged, but the cracks stayed within close sight of an over three-week high in the previous session as airlines increased capacity in several key markets, including China and India. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $6.19 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.40 per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks, however, have gained about 29% in the last week. Scheduled capacity for global airlines have improved 4.1% in the week to Monday as carriers added 3.1 million seats, aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. China added 1.4 million seats this week, pushing its capacity 8.7% higher from a week earlier, and 3% higher compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, while scheduled seats in India were up 4% from the previous week, OAG data showed. India's aviation ministry said on Monday it has now allowed the country's domestic flight capacity to be increased to 65% from 50% earlier, till July-end. The western markets continue to support jet fuel fundamentals, but some reimposed travel restrictions to rein in fresh virus outbreaks in countries such as Australia have dented the already sluggish aviation demand recovery, market watchers said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 43 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while the July/August time spread stayed in a contango structure to trade at minus 32 cents per barrel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Crude oil buyers in Asia were awaiting Saudi Arabia's official selling prices (OSPs) to assess the market's direction after the unexpected cancellation of an OPEC+ meeting, three refining sources in Asia told Reuters on Tuesday. - Oil prices surged to multi-year highs on Tuesday, including U.S. crude hitting its highest since 2014, after OPEC+ producers fell out over plans to raise supply in the face of rising global demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 80.58 0.99 1.24 79.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.28 -0.02 0.88 -2.26 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.68 0.99 1.24 79.69 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.18 -0.02 0.93 -2.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 80.89 0.99 1.24 79.9 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 -0.02 1.03 -1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 82.72 0.97 1.19 81.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 -0.03 30.00 -0.1 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 79.94 1.14 1.45 78.8 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.43 0.04 -8.51 -0.47 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)