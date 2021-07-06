Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dip, cash discounts narrow

    SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel refining profits slipped on Tuesday as raw
material crude prices surged, but the cracks stayed within close sight of an over three-week
high in the previous session as airlines increased capacity in several key markets, including
China and India.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $6.19 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.40 per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks,
however, have gained about 29% in the last week.
    Scheduled capacity for global airlines have improved 4.1% in the week to Monday as carriers
added 3.1 million seats, aviation data firm OAG said in a statement.
    China added 1.4 million seats this week, pushing its capacity 8.7% higher from a week
earlier, and 3% higher compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, while
scheduled seats in India were up 4% from the previous week, OAG data showed.
    India's aviation ministry said on Monday it has now allowed the country's domestic flight
capacity to be increased to 65% from 50% earlier, till July-end.
    The western markets continue to support jet fuel fundamentals, but some reimposed travel
restrictions to rein in fresh virus outbreaks in countries such as Australia have dented the
already sluggish aviation demand recovery, market watchers said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 43 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Tuesday, while the July/August time spread stayed in a contango structure to trade at
minus 32 cents per barrel.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Crude oil buyers in Asia were awaiting Saudi Arabia's official selling prices (OSPs) to
assess the market's direction after the unexpected cancellation of an OPEC+ meeting, three
refining sources in Asia told Reuters on Tuesday.
    - Oil prices surged to multi-year highs on Tuesday, including U.S. crude hitting its highest
since 2014, after OPEC+ producers fell out over plans to raise supply in the face of rising
global demand.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                80.58     0.99       1.24       79.59  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.28    -0.02       0.88       -2.26  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               80.68     0.99       1.24       79.69  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.18    -0.02       0.93       -2.16  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               80.89     0.99       1.24        79.9  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.97    -0.02       1.03       -1.95  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              82.72     0.97       1.19       81.75  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.13    -0.03      30.00        -0.1  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    79.94     1.14       1.45        78.8  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.43     0.04      -8.51       -0.47  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
