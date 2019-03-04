Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dip; market eyes tighter supply

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel eased on Monday amid firmer crude prices, but traders were expecting the market to tighten over the next few weeks due to ongoing spring turnarounds at some regional refineries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $14.54 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $14.87 a barrel on Friday. Jet cracks gained about 7 percent last week. Crude oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by output cuts by producer club OPEC and reports that the United States and China are close to a deal to end a bitter tariff row that has slowed global economic growth. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 29 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 27 cents a barrel on Friday. The physical jet fuel market in the Singapore window remained muted with no deals on Monday, trade sources said. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 28 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, hurt by weaker deals in the physical market, and traders said the market has lost some steam after Singapore middle distillate stocks climbed to a five-week high last week. Singapore's onshore inventories for middle distillate rose by 31,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 27 in a second straight week of builds, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Thursday. The wider gasoil market in the region, however, is expected to get some support this year from stronger demand in India, which is one of the key players in the region, trader sources said. India's diesel consumption may rise to a record in 2019 on increasing infrastructure spending by the current government as it tries to hold off challengers in general elections that will be held over April and May. Surging diesel consumption in India, the world's third-largest oil user, underscores the country's importance as a driver of global oil demand. Amid increasing concerns that crude demand growth may slip in 2019 because of slowing economic growth, India's burgeoning fuel consumption may help underpin prices. India's strong diesel consumption would also likely result in lesser barrels of the transportation fuel coming out of the country, helping keep the wider Asian supply under check, market watchers said. Refining margins for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content dipped to $16.14 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $16.32 a barrel on Friday. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 472,500 barrels of 10ppm gasoil, 1.17 million barrels of 500ppm gasoil and about 1.22 million barrels of 92 RON gasoline for delivery during the eight months between July 15, 2019 and March 14, 2020, according to a tender notice issued on Friday. - The total volumes would comprise of nine cargoes of 52,500 barrels of 10ppm gasoil, 130,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil and 135,500 barrels of 92 RON gasoline for delivery at Dolphin Tanker Berth and SPM Muthurajawela, Colombo on a DAP basis. - The tender closes on April 2 and will be valid for a period of 90 days therefrom. - For more information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Five gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Trafigura for March 19-23 loading, at a discount of 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Winson Oil bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Total for March 19-23 loading, at a discount of 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Winson bought another 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Trafigura for March 19-23 loading, at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 155,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for March 25-29 loading, at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to the balance of March Singapore quotes. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil from Unipec for March 19-23 loading, at a discount of $1.25 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Russian oil output stood at 11.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, down some 75,000 barrels per day from the October level, the baseline for a global deal, but still missing the accord target, Energy Ministry data showed on Saturday. - OPEC oil supply fell to a four-year low in February, a Reuters survey found, as top exporter Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group's supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary decline. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.96 -1.62 -2.01 80.58 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 -0.04 1.77 -2.26 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 79.36 -1.70 -2.10 81.06 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.90 -0.12 6.74 -1.78 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 80.16 -1.81 -2.21 81.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.10 -0.23 26.44 -0.87 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.98 -1.74 -2.10 82.72 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.28 -0.16 133.33 -0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 79.21 -1.64 -2.03 80.85 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.29 -0.02 7.41 -0.27 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Louise Heavens)