Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dip; traders eye 2021 for firmer aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Thursday amid lacklustre aviation demand, but market watchers remain hopeful that COVID-19 vaccines would help ease travel restrictions in 2021, taking grounded international flights back to the skies. The number of scheduled operating flights has improved in recent weeks, primarily on domestic routes, but analysts have warned that the aviation fuel market would need the long-haul international flights to witness any substantial recovery. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dipped 14 cents to $4.44 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, the last trading day of this year. The jet fuel cracks in Singapore, which have gained 25.8% this month, have averaged $3.02 per barrel over Dubai crude this year. This compares with an average of $14.96 per barrel in 2019. A rebound in air cargo demand and gradual recovery in passenger traffic have helped global jet fuel markets recover from lows brought upon by the pandemic, but analysts have said it would take years for them to return to pre-crisis levels. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while Refinitiv Eikon data showed the Jan/Feb time spread for the aviation fuel traded at a discount of 22 cents per barrel on Thursday. The front-month spread has narrowed its contango by about 64% in the last two months. A narrowing contango indicates the market may flip back into backwardation – the opposite of contango that is usually seen as a sign that prices are likely to head higher in future months. Meanwhile, cracks for 10 ppm gasoil, which have climbed 15% in the past month, slipped 12 cents to $6.09 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have averaged $6.78 per barrel over Dubai crude this year, compared with an average of $15.49 per barrel last year. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China has issued 5 million tonnes of clean marine fuel export quotas in the first release for 2021, to five companies including a private refiner, according to two trading sources with knowledge of the matter. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 55.61 -0.05 -0.09 55.66 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.46 0.02 -1.35 -1.48 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 55.71 -0.05 -0.09 55.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.36 0.02 -1.45 -1.38 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 55.81 -0.05 -0.09 55.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.26 0.02 -1.56 -1.28 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 56.96 -0.05 -0.09 57.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 0.02 -15.38 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.38 -0.08 -0.14 55.46 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.07 -0.01 16.67 -0.06 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)