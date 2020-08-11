Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop and cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Tuesday as aviation demand remained muted in the face of prolonged travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the region. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel fell to 62 cents a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, down from 72 cents in the last trading session on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. The jet cracks, which averaged $1.93 a barrel over Dubai crude over June-July after posting a record low in May, have shed 60% this month, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. Airlines have been forced to keep the majority of their international fleets grounded as global coronavirus cases have pushed past 20 million, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India accounting for more than half of all known infections. "We continue to see markets with flare-ups of COVID-19 adversely affected," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. Scheduled flights in India were down 60.8% year on year in the week to Aug. 10, while South Korea's scheduled flights in the week to Monday were about 41% lower than the corresponding period last year, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 64 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 61 cents on Friday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a discount of 9 cents a barrel on Tuesday, hurt by a weaker deal and sluggish buying interest in the physical trading window. They were at a premium of 4 cents on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's air safety regulator plans to conduct special audits of airports across the country, the watchdog's chief told Reuters, days after an air crash killed 18 people and raised questions about safety. - Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, underpinned by a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen, a stronger stock market and expectations of a U.S. stimulus deal to support the world's biggest oil consumer. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.54 0.35 0.73 48.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.68 -0.23 15.86 -1.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.79 0.35 0.72 48.44 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 -0.23 19.17 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.97 0.39 0.80 48.58 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.25 -0.19 17.92 -1.06 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 50.13 0.45 0.91 49.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.09 -0.13 -325.00 0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 44.07 0.41 0.94 43.66 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.64 -0.03 4.92 -0.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman )