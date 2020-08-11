Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop and cash discounts widen

    SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Tuesday as aviation
demand remained muted in the face of prolonged travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue
to climb across the region.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel fell to 62 cents a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, down from 72 cents in the last
trading session on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    The jet cracks, which averaged $1.93 a barrel over Dubai crude over June-July after posting
a record low in May, have shed 60% this month, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.
    Airlines have been forced to keep the majority of their international fleets grounded as
global coronavirus cases have pushed past 20 million, according to a Reuters tally, with the
United States, Brazil and India accounting for more than half of all known infections.
    "We continue to see markets with flare-ups of COVID-19 adversely affected," aviation data
firm OAG said in a statement.
    Scheduled flights in India were down 60.8% year on year in the week to Aug. 10, while South
Korea's scheduled flights in the week to Monday were about 41% lower than the corresponding
period last year, OAG data showed. 
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 64 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 61 cents on Friday.
    Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a discount of 9
cents a barrel on Tuesday, hurt by a weaker deal and sluggish buying interest in the physical
trading window. They were at a premium of 4 cents on Friday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's air safety regulator plans to conduct special audits of airports across the
country, the watchdog's chief told Reuters, days after an air crash killed 18 people and raised
questions about safety.
    - Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, underpinned by a rebound in Asian demand as economies
reopen, a stronger stock market and expectations of a U.S. stimulus deal to support the world's
biggest oil consumer.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               48.54     0.35       0.73       48.19  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.68    -0.23      15.86       -1.45  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              48.79     0.35       0.72       48.44  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.43    -0.23      19.17       -1.20  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              48.97     0.39       0.80       48.58  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.25    -0.19      17.92       -1.06  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             50.13     0.45       0.91       49.68  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.09    -0.13    -325.00        0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   44.07     0.41       0.94       43.66  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.64    -0.03       4.92       -0.61  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta
Editing by David Goodman
)
