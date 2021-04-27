Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop as airlines cut April capacity

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as regional aviation demand struggled with India's scheduled flight capacity dropping this week in the wake of raging COVID-19 infections. Several countries across the globe including Australia, Netherlands and Kuwait have suspended flights from India as the country's coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000. India's scheduled flight seat capacity, which has dropped 8.7%, or 257,000 seats in the week to Monday, was 29.1% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-COVID 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.57 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.62 per barrel a day earlier. Global air carriers have removed 6.9 million seats from their April schedules as "demand faltered due to ongoing lockdowns across various parts of the world," OAG said in a statement. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 7-cent discount on Monday. DIGITAL PASSES FAIL TO BANISH AIRLINE FEARS OVER AIRPORT CHAOS - While politicians hail digital health passes as the solution to aviation's COVID-19 crisis, airline bosses are still having sleepless nights about clogged up airports as they worry how to deal with the millions who have already been vaccinated. - More than 220 million people have been fully vaccinated against the disease, according to Our World in Data. Almost a billion have had at least one dose. - But many were given shots before the development of new user-friendly, digital health passes, raising uncertainty over the status of millions of certificates issued beforehand, and industry fears of a paper trail that could gum up airports. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday that the tanker A Symphony, carrying around 1 million barrels of oil, has spilled oil in the Yellow Sea. - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group said it expected to receive government aid of about A$19.6 million ($15.28 million) for the first quarter to keep its Geelong refinery running. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.3 0.91 1.35 67.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.86 0.02 -1.06 -1.88 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 68.46 0.91 1.35 67.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.7 0.02 -1.16 -1.72 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.71 0.91 1.34 67.8 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.45 0.02 -1.36 -1.47 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 69.91 0.98 1.42 68.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.25 0.09 -26.47 -0.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.52 0.79 1.17 67.73 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.18 -0.11 157.14 -0.07 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)