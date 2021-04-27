Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop as airlines cut April capacity

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped for a second
consecutive session on Tuesday, as regional aviation demand struggled with India's scheduled
flight capacity dropping this week in the wake of raging COVID-19 infections.
    Several countries across the globe including Australia, Netherlands and Kuwait have
suspended flights from India as the country's coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone
of 200,000.
    India's scheduled flight seat capacity, which has dropped 8.7%, or 257,000 seats in the week
to Monday, was 29.1% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-COVID 2019, according to
aviation data firm OAG.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.57 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.62 per barrel a day earlier.
    Global air carriers have removed 6.9 million seats from their April schedules as "demand
faltered due to ongoing lockdowns across various parts of the world," OAG said in a statement.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on Tuesday, compared with a 7-cent discount on Monday.
    
    DIGITAL PASSES FAIL TO BANISH AIRLINE FEARS OVER AIRPORT CHAOS
    - While politicians hail digital health passes as the solution to aviation's COVID-19
crisis, airline bosses are still having sleepless nights about clogged up airports as they worry
how to deal with the millions who have already been vaccinated.
    - More than 220 million people have been fully vaccinated against the disease, according to
Our World in Data. Almost a billion have had at least one dose. 
    - But many were given shots before the development of new user-friendly, digital health
passes, raising uncertainty over the status of millions of certificates issued beforehand, and
industry fears of a paper trail that could gum up airports.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday that the tanker A
Symphony, carrying around 1 million barrels of oil, has spilled oil in the Yellow Sea.

    - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group said it expected to receive government
aid of about A$19.6 million ($15.28 million) for the first quarter to keep its Geelong refinery
running.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
