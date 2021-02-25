Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop as pandemic-led aviation gloom persists

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slipped further on Thursday, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel lingered close to a multi-week low touched in the previous session after Singapore middle distillate stocks rose to a 12-week high. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped 14 cents to $5.24 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The jet fuel market continues to take a beating from COVID-19-related travel restrictions, and market watchers expect it to take months for passenger traffic to recover substantially. The airline industry would likely remain cash-negative throughout this year, according to the latest estimates by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which had earlier projected that airlines would turn cash-positive in the fourth quarter of 2021. "With governments having tightening border restrictions, 2021 is shaping up to be a much tougher year than previously expected," Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of IATA said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our best-case scenario sees airlines burning through $75 billion in cash this year. And it could be as bad as $95 billion. More emergency relief from governments will be needed." Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 32 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. This compares with minus 38 cents on Wednesday, which was the widest discount since Nov. 23. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 0.7% to 15.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 24, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 36.1% higher than a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 19, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.7 million-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Chinese national banks and Australia's Macquarie Group are quietly filling some of the multi-billion-dollar hole in Asian oil financing after the withdrawal of traditional European lenders, hurt by a raft of defaults and fraud allegations. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.32 2.22 3.21 69.1 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.59 0.01 -0.63 -1.6 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.42 2.22 3.21 69.2 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.49 0.01 -0.67 -1.5 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.7 2.22 3.20 69.48 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.21 0.01 -0.82 -1.22 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.9 2.21 3.13 70.69 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 0 0.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.18 2.31 3.40 67.87 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 0.06 -15.79 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)