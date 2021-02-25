Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop as pandemic-led aviation gloom persists

By Reuters Staff



    SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slipped further on Thursday,
while cash discounts for the aviation fuel lingered close to a multi-week low touched in the
previous session after Singapore middle distillate stocks rose to a 12-week high.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped 14 cents to $5.24 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    The jet fuel market continues to take a beating from COVID-19-related travel restrictions,
and market watchers expect it to take months for passenger traffic to recover substantially.
    The airline industry would likely remain cash-negative throughout this year, according to
the latest estimates by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which had earlier
projected that airlines would turn cash-positive in the fourth quarter of 2021.
    "With governments having tightening border restrictions, 2021 is shaping up to be a much
tougher year than previously expected," Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief
executive of IATA said in a statement on Wednesday.
    "Our best-case scenario sees airlines burning through $75 billion in cash this year. And it
could be as bad as $95 billion. More emergency relief from governments will be needed."
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 32 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Thursday. This compares with minus 38 cents on Wednesday, which was the
widest discount since Nov. 23.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 0.7% to 15.5 million barrels in the week
ended Feb. 24, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 36.1% higher than a year ago.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 19, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 3.7 million-barrel drop.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Chinese national banks and Australia's Macquarie Group are quietly filling some of the
multi-billion-dollar hole in Asian oil financing after the withdrawal of traditional European
lenders, hurt by a raft of defaults and fraud allegations.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               71.32     2.22       3.21         69.1  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.59     0.01      -0.63         -1.6  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              71.42     2.22       3.21         69.2  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.49     0.01      -0.67         -1.5  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               71.7     2.22       3.20        69.48  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.21     0.01      -0.82        -1.22  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              72.9     2.21       3.13        70.69  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.01        0       0.00        -0.01  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   70.18     2.31       3.40        67.87  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.32     0.06     -15.79        -0.38  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                      
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                                  
 Gasoil M1                                                                                 
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                              
 Gasoil M2                                                                                 
 Regrade M1                                                                                
 Regrade M2                                                                                
 Jet M1                                                                                    
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                 
 Jet M2                                                                                    
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                       
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                       
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                             
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                             
 East-West M1                                                                              
 East-West M2                                                                              
 LGO M1                                                                                    
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                 
 LGO M2                                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                        
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
