Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop for second straight session

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins plunged to their weakest in over a month on Wednesday, weighed down by lesser number of scheduled flights in operation as several countries reimpose travel restrictions to fight a new, highly-infectious strain of the coronavirus. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 51 cents to $3.54 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, the lowest since Nov. 30. Scheduled flights operating globally were 43.5% lower in the week to Monday year-on-year, which is a slight improvement from 44% for the whole of December, but there were 409,000 flights in operation, compared with 424,000 in the preceding week, according to aviation data firm OAG. Key travel markets such as Australia, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand have witnessed a "deterioration of the year-over-year position this week," OAG said in a statement. Flights in Japan were down 36.4% year-on-year in the week to Jan. 4, compared with a 35.4% drop in December, while flights in South Korea were 50.3% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 47.7% drop last month, OAG data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 13 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a 10-cent discount on Tuesday. The Jan/Feb time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore deepened its contango to trade at a discount of 26 cents per barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 11.1% to 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 4, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah averaged 4.2 million barrels in 2020, compared with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1, compared to expectations for a build of 2.4 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Traders have accelerated crude oil sales from floating storage in December to meet higher demand in Asia as the region's refineries throttled up for peak winter consumption, trade sources and analysts said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 56.67 2.32 4.27 54.35 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.59 -0.06 3.92 -1.53 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 56.77 2.32 4.26 54.45 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.49 -0.06 4.20 -1.43 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 56.87 2.32 4.25 54.55 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.39 -0.06 4.51 -1.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.91 2.25 4.04 55.66 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.35 -0.13 59.09 -0.22 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 56.46 2.35 4.34 54.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 -0.03 30.00 -0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)