Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop for second straight session

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins plunged to their weakest in
over a month on Wednesday, weighed down by lesser number of scheduled flights in operation as
several countries reimpose travel restrictions to fight a new, highly-infectious strain of the
coronavirus.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 51 cents to $3.54
per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, the lowest since Nov. 30.
    Scheduled flights operating globally were 43.5% lower in the week to Monday year-on-year,
which is a slight improvement from 44% for the whole of December, but there were 409,000 flights
in operation, compared with 424,000 in the preceding week, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Key travel markets such as Australia, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand have witnessed a
"deterioration of the year-over-year position this week," OAG said in a statement.
    Flights in Japan were down 36.4% year-on-year in the week to Jan. 4, compared with a 35.4%
drop in December, while flights in South Korea were 50.3% lesser from the corresponding period
last year, as against a 47.7% drop last month, OAG data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 13 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Wednesday, compared with a 10-cent discount on Tuesday.
    The Jan/Feb time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore deepened its
contango to trade at a discount of 26 cents per barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 11.1% to 4.5
million barrels in the week ended Jan. 4, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah averaged 4.2 million barrels in 2020, compared with the
weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1, compared to
expectations for a build of 2.4 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - Traders have accelerated crude oil sales from floating storage in December to meet higher
demand in Asia as the region's refineries throttled up for peak winter consumption, trade
sources and analysts said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                        56.67     2.32       4.27       54.35  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -1.59    -0.06       3.92       -1.53  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                       56.77     2.32       4.26       54.45  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             -1.49    -0.06       4.20       -1.43  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                       56.87     2.32       4.25       54.55  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             -1.39    -0.06       4.51       -1.33  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                      57.91     2.25       4.04       55.66  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            -0.35    -0.13      59.09       -0.22  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                            56.46     2.35       4.34       54.11  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            -0.13    -0.03      30.00        -0.1  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
