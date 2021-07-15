Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop on dull aviation outlook

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Thursday,
despite weak prices of raw material crude, as near-term outlook for the region's aviation demand
remain clouded after several countries have renewed COVID-19 curbs to rein in fresh outbreaks.
    Refining profits, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore fell to $5.99 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the lowest level this month. They were at $6.18 per barrel
a day earlier.
    While aviation in the West recuperates on eased lockdown measures and summer travelling
demand, Asia's worsening pandemic is expected to keep flights grounded, posing a serious
challenge to refiners who are already facing the highest oil prices since 2018.
    "We forecast Asia's jet fuel spreads to remain narrower than U.S. and European areas given
the region's uneven recovery and slow rollout of vaccines," said Joseph Gatdula, head of oil &
gas at Fitch Solutions.
    "Until infection rates moderate or decline with a wider uptake of vaccines, we see little
chance of cross-border air travel becoming widespread leaving Asian jet fuel margins
challenged."
    The jet fuel cracks in Singapore are currently more than 50% lower than their 10-year
seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 39 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Thursday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 0.9% to a five-week low of 11.5 million
barrels in the week to July 14, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.6 million barrels this
year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
This week's stocks were down 14.1% than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million
barrels in the week to July 9, versus expectations for a 877,000-barrel increase, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's crude oil throughput hit a record high in June, rising 3.9% on a daily basis from
the previous record set in May as more refineries resumed operations after maintenance. The
country processed 60.82 million tonnes of crude oil last month, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 76.8     -2.5      -3.15        79.3  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.28     0.01      -0.44       -2.29  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                76.9     -2.5      -3.15        79.4  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.18     0.01      -0.46       -2.19  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               77.11     -2.5      -3.14       79.61  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.97     0.01      -0.51       -1.98  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              79.03    -2.44      -2.99       81.47  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.06     0.06     -50.00       -0.12  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    76.38    -2.58      -3.27       78.96  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.39        0       0.00       -0.39  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
