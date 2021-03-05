Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop to 5-week low

    SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped to their lowest in
over a month on Friday, hurt by surging feedstock crude prices, while traders remain worried
aviation demand would be the last to return to pre-COVID-19 levels even after countries begin to
ease restrictions in the next few months.
    Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped 53 cents to $4.06 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the weakest level since Jan. 29.
    The cracks have dropped 17% this week in a second consecutive weekly decline, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed.
    Despite a steady recovery in air cargo demand, the overall jet fuel market would struggle in
the near term as lack of passenger traffic due to border restrictions keeps hundreds of
international long-haul flights grounded, trade sources said.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 48 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 57 per barrel a day earlier.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened by 5 cents to 26 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, while the March/April time spread flipped into a contango on Friday to trade
at minus 5 cents per barrel.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.5% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to March 4, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 4.1% to 958,000 tonnes.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Friday, hitting their highest levels in nearly
14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more
substantial recovery in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    -  India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, on Friday said the decision
by major producers to continue with output cuts as prices move higher could threaten the
consumption led-recovery in some countries.
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
