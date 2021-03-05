Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop to 5-week low

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped to their lowest in over a month on Friday, hurt by surging feedstock crude prices, while traders remain worried aviation demand would be the last to return to pre-COVID-19 levels even after countries begin to ease restrictions in the next few months. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped 53 cents to $4.06 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the weakest level since Jan. 29. The cracks have dropped 17% this week in a second consecutive weekly decline, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite a steady recovery in air cargo demand, the overall jet fuel market would struggle in the near term as lack of passenger traffic due to border restrictions keeps hundreds of international long-haul flights grounded, trade sources said. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 48 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 57 per barrel a day earlier. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened by 5 cents to 26 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the March/April time spread flipped into a contango on Friday to trade at minus 5 cents per barrel. INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.5% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to March 4, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 4.1% to 958,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Friday, hitting their highest levels in nearly 14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. - India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, on Friday said the decision by major producers to continue with output cuts as prices move higher could threaten the consumption led-recovery in some countries. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.7 2.64 3.88 68.06 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.69 -0.02 1.20 -1.67 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.8 2.64 3.87 68.16 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.59 -0.02 1.27 -1.57 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.1 2.64 3.86 68.46 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.29 -0.02 1.57 -1.27 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.13 2.61 3.75 69.52 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.26 -0.05 23.81 -0.21 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 69.1 2.92 4.41 66.18 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.48 0.09 -15.79 -0.57 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)