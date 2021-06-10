Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain, cash discount widens marginally

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose for a third straight session on Thursday, climbing to their strongest level in a week, while traders were hopeful that pockets of aviation demand would emerge from domestic flight routes in the coming months. Although a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several Asian countries has dented the prospects of easing border restrictions, a slow but steady increase in vaccinations will help reinstate travellers' confidence to get back on flights, trade sources said. Refining margins, or cracks for jet fuel, climbed to $6.44 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their strongest since June 3. They were at $6.11 per barrel a day earlier. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Global demand for air travel in April was 65.4% lower compared with the pre-pandemic levels of April 2019, but an improvement from a 66.9% decline registered in March, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. - "The continuing strong recovery in domestic markets tells us that when people are given the freedom to fly, they take advantage of it. Unfortunately, that freedom still does not exist in most international markets," IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement. - April international passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines was down 94.4% compared to the corresponding month in 2019, IATA data showed. INDIA FUEL DEMAND PLUNGES - India's fuel demand slumped in May to its lowest since August last year with a second COVID-19 wave stalling mobility and muting economic activity in the world's third largest oil consumer. - Diesel consumption rose 0.7% in May year-on-year, but dipped 17% from the previous month to 5.53 million tonnes. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 1.7% to 11.3 million barrels in the week to June 9, a level not seen since February last year, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.77 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.86 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 24.1% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to June 4, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. TENDERS - Vietnam's Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical (NSRP) has offered 25,000 tonnes of 10 ppm gasoil for loading over June 23-27 in a tender closing on June 14. - NSRP was also looking to sell another 25,000 tonnes of 10 ppm gasoil for loading over July 2-6. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Exports of gasoline and blend stocks from Asia to the United States rebounded in May from April, including two rare shipments from India, to meet rising summer demand in the west, industry sources and analysts told Reuters. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.7 -0.5 -0.66 76.2 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.45 0.14 -5.41 -2.59 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.8 -0.5 -0.66 76.3 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.35 0.14 -5.62 -2.49 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.96 -0.45 -0.59 76.41 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.19 0.19 -7.98 -2.38 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.05 -0.69 -0.88 78.74 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.1 -0.05 100.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.41 -0.31 -0.41 75.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 -0.01 2.50 -0.4 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)