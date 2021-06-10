Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain, cash discount widens marginally

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose for a third straight
session on Thursday, climbing to their strongest level in a week, while traders were hopeful
that pockets of aviation demand would emerge from domestic flight routes in the coming months.
    Although a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several Asian countries has dented the
prospects of easing border restrictions, a slow but steady increase in vaccinations will help
reinstate travellers' confidence to get back on flights, trade sources said.
    Refining margins, or cracks for jet fuel, climbed to $6.44 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their strongest since June 3. They were at $6.11 per
barrel a day earlier.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 41 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Thursday.
    
    AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA
    - Global demand for air travel in April was 65.4% lower compared with the pre-pandemic
levels of April 2019, but an improvement from a 66.9% decline registered in March, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.
    - "The continuing strong recovery in domestic markets tells us that when people are given
the freedom to fly, they take advantage of it. Unfortunately, that freedom still does not exist
in most international markets," IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement.
    - April international passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines was down 94.4% compared to
the corresponding month in 2019, IATA data showed.
    
    INDIA FUEL DEMAND PLUNGES 
    - India's fuel demand slumped in May to its lowest since August last year with a second
COVID-19 wave stalling mobility and muting economic activity in the world's third largest oil
consumer.
    - Diesel consumption rose 0.7% in May year-on-year, but dipped 17% from the previous month
to 5.53 million tonnes.

    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 1.7% to 11.3 million barrels in the week
to June 9, a level not seen since February last year, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.77 million barrels this
year, compared with an average of 13.86 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
This week's stocks were 24.1% lower than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to June 4, versus
expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
    
    TENDERS
    - Vietnam's Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical (NSRP) has offered 25,000 tonnes of 10 ppm
gasoil for loading over June 23-27 in a tender closing on June 14.
    - NSRP was also looking to sell another 25,000 tonnes of 10 ppm gasoil for loading over July
2-6.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Exports of gasoline and blend stocks from Asia to the United States rebounded in May from
April, including two rare shipments from India, to meet rising summer demand in the west,
industry sources and analysts told Reuters.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                         75.7     -0.5      -0.66        76.2  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -2.45     0.14      -5.41       -2.59  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                        75.8     -0.5      -0.66        76.3  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             -2.35     0.14      -5.62       -2.49  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                       75.96    -0.45      -0.59       76.41  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             -2.19     0.19      -7.98       -2.38  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                      78.05    -0.69      -0.88       78.74  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                             -0.1    -0.05     100.00       -0.05  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                            75.41    -0.31      -0.41       75.72  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            -0.41    -0.01       2.50        -0.4  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                             
 click the RICs below.                                                           
 Brent M1                                                                                       
 Gasoil M1                                                                                      
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                   
 Gasoil M2                                                                                      
 Regrade M1                                                                                     
 Regrade M2                                                                                     
 Jet M1                                                                                         
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                      
 Jet M2                                                                                         
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                                                  
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                  
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                  
 East-West M1                                                                                   
 East-West M2                                                                                   
 LGO M1                                                                                         
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                      
 LGO M2                                                                                         
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                             
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up